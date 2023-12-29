Mike Judge‘s science fiction comedy Idiocracy (2006) was one of the funniest movies of the mid-2000s. Idiocracy was one of Hollywood’s futuristic films which felt more like a comedy than a possibility at the time. However, in retrospect and with the turn of events in the world, Mike Judge and Etan Cohen‘s screenplay looks more like a documentary.
Idiocracy‘s plot centered around U.S. Army librarian Joe Bauers, who wakes up five centuries into the future after undergoing a botched government hibernation experiment. However, he soon realizes he’s the smartest person in the world after years of evolution and technological advancement have made humanity stupid. Over the years, Idiocracy garnered a cult following, with much of its success attributed to the performances of its cast. Here’s to remembering the cast of Idiocracy (2006) and where they are now.
Luke Wilson as Corporal Joe Bauers
Actor Luke Wilson played Idiocracy‘s main protagonist, Corporal Joe. The character was chosen because he was considered the “most average individual.” After he awakes, he’s surprised that his average IQ is considered the smartest in the world. After helping to solve the nationwide food shortage, at the end of the president’s tenure, he ran for president and won. Luke Wilson starred in at least one feature film every year until the end of the 2000s. He began the 2010s starring in the comedy Death at a Funeral (2010). He also starred in The Ridiculous 6 (2015), Concussion (2015), Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), and 12 Mighty Orphans (2021). In television, Luke Wilson was cast in recurring and main roles. He played Levi Callow in Enlightened (2011–2013), Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. in Stargirl (2020–2022), and voiced Jeff Cooper in Fired on Mars.
Maya Rudolph as Rita
Actress and comedian Maya Rudolph played the supporting role of Rita in Idiocracy (2006). Like Joe Bauers, Rita was the other candidate chosen for the hibernation experiment. Before being chosen, Rita was a street prostitute. After awakening 500 years later, besides being smarter than the humans, she longed to return to her life as a prostitute. At the end of Idiocracy, Rita married Joe Bauers and became the First Lady of the United States. Since Idiocracy (2006), Maya Rudolph has starred in several other films. These include Grown Ups films, Bridesmaids (2011), Hubie Halloween (2020), and Disenchanted (2022). Rudolph has also had several voice-acting roles in film and television. Maya Rudolph continued her work on television with Saturday Night Live until 2021. She has also starred in Up All Night (2011–2012), Big Hero 6: The Series (2017–2021), Big Mouth (2017–2023), The Good Place (2018–2020), Human Resources (2022–2023), and Loot.
Dax Shepard as Frito Pendejo
Actor and comedian Dax Shepard was cast as Joe Bauers’ friend, Frito Pendejo, in Idiocracy. The character is introduced in the future after Bauers’ hibernation chamber crashes into his apartment. Although far dumber than Joe Bauers, Frito Pendejo does his best to help Bauers adapt to the new world. After Bauers became president, he chose Frito Pendejo as his vice president. Dax Shepard continued to play supporting characters in movies. His most notable roles have been in television. He played Crosby Braverman in Parenthood (2010–2015), Luke Matthews in The Ranch (2018–2020), and Mike in Bless This Mess (2019–2020).
Terry Crews as Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho
Terry Crews‘ character is also introduced after Idiocracy‘s plot moves into the future. Crews played the future dumb president of the United States, Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho. Having met Joe Bauers, the smartest man in the world, President Camacho ordered him to find a solution to the nationwide food shortage. When Bauers failed to “fix” the problem, he’s sentenced to die in a monster truck demolition derby. After Idiocracy (2006), Terry Crews continued playing Julius Rock in Everybody Hates Chris until 2009. He also starred in Are We There Yet? (2010–2012), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021), and hosted a few TV events like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (2014–2015) and America’s Got Talent. Terry Crews’ notable movie appearances include Get Smart (2008), The Expendables films, The Ridiculous 6 (2015), Deadpool 2 (2018), and John Henry (2020).
Andrew Wilson as Beef Supreme
One of the most hilarious characters in Idiocracy (2006) was rehabilitation officer Beef Supreme. He returned from retirement to personally rehabilitate Joe Bauers at the monster truck demolition derby. The character was played by Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson’s older brother, Andrew Wilson. Since Idiocracy, Andrew Wilson has starred in a few other films, in supporting roles. These include Whip It! (2009), High School (2010), and The Big Year (2011). However, his last two starring roles were far back in 2017, with Time Trap (2017) and Father Figures (2017).
Justin Long as Doctor Lexus
Justin Long has earned a reputation for his starring roles in comedy and horror films. In Idiocracy (2006), Justin Long was cast in a minor supporting role as Doctor Lexus. The character is introduced after Joe Bauers visits a hospital to confirm his belief that he’s hallucinating after waking up from his hibernation chamber. Long subsequently starred in popular movies like voicing Alvin in Alvin and the Chipmunks films, He’s Just Not That Into You (2009), Lady of the Manor (2021), and It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023). Almost two decades after the release of Idiocracy (2006), Justin Long landed a main cast role in television in 2023, playing Nathan Bratt in the Disney+/Hulu supernatural comedy horror series Goosebumps.
