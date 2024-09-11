‘Rebel Ridge’ Takes the Spotlight with Massive Viewership and Rave Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Aaron Pierre-starrer Rebel Ridge has been soaring at the number one spot in Netflix’s Top 10 Movie List this past week after its release on September 6, 2024. The action thriller has amassed 31.2 million views on its debut weekend and has a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes as of September 11, 2024.    

The film’s plot revolves around a former Marine,Terry Richmond, played by Pierre (Old), who has to deal with corruption in a small town. He is met with a predicament when local law enforcement unjustly seizes cash that he needs to post to bail his cousin out of jail, which subsequently leads to a violent standoff with the local police chief. Rebel Ridge has been open to rave reviews, with Forbes boldly terming it “the best Netflix original movie of 2024.” The trailer for the film dropped on August 7, 2024, and has since garnered over 2.8 million views, setting a chilling vibe with the synopsis ending in the following words:

“He didn’t start this fight, but he will finish it.”

The film directed by Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin) is also among the Top 10 Films on Netflix in 93 countries. The film stars dashing British actor Pierre, who stole the show with piercing eyes and dominating screen presence. The star cast includes Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell. The Deliverance and The Union follow Rebel Ridge in number 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

Rank Film Weeks in Top 10 Hours Viewed Runtime Views
1 Rebel Ridge 1 68,600,000 2:12 31,200,000
2 The Deliverance 2 41,100,000 1:53 21,800,000
3 The Union 4 15,100,000 1:49 8,300,000
4 Dead Sea 1 9,900,000 1:28 6,700,000
5 Incoming 3 9,100,000 1:31 6,000,000
6 Sonic the Hedgehog 10 9,700,000 1:41 5,800,000
7 Gemini Man 6 9,000,000 1:57 4,600,000
8 Aloha 1 7,600,000 1:45 4,300,000
9 Migration 3 4,000,000 1:23 2,900,000
10 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 2 5,400,000 1:56 2,800,000

The Perfect Couple Also Soard in Its Debut Weekend

 

The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, has surpassed previous top contenders Worst Ex Ever: Season 1, KAOS, and Emily in Paris: Season 4, securing the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Show List. The murder mystery thriller based on Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling novel of the same name dropped on Netflix on September 5, 2024, amassing a mammoth  20.3 million views in its first week.  

The plot revolves around a murder that takes place on the wedding day of Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle), the son of the wealthiest family in Nantucket. The events that follow unravel a web of secrets about the family, much to the dismay of matriarch Greer Garrison Winbury, played by Kidman, as everyone becomes a suspect. The series has six hour-long episodes and a very fun opening dance number featuring the whole cast set to Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals.”

The Netflix limited series directed by Susanne Bier has a stellar star cast that includes Kidman, Schreiber, Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, Howle, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, and Jack Reynor. The series explores the pressures of upholding one’s public image, greed for wealth, and an edge-of-the-seat investigation.     

Stream Rebel Ridge exclusively on Netflix.

Rebel Ridge movie poster Rebel Ridge
Cast John Boyega, AnnaSophia Robb, Don Johnson, James Badge Dale, James Cromwell
Release Date September 6, 2024
Stream On Netflix
Directed by Jeremy Saulnier
Produced by Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, Vincent Savino
Based On Original screenplay by Jeremy Saulnier
Plot Summary A high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through intense action sequences
Musical Elements Score by Brooke Blair and Will Blair, frequent collaborators of Jeremy Saulnier
Current Status Released on September 6, 2024, available for streaming on Netflix

 

Watch on Netflix

