Netflix Drops ‘The Perfect Couple’ Official Trailer Starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber

Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated murder mystery show The Perfect Couple! Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling novel of the same name, the Netflix limited series will hit screens on September 5, 2024. It stars Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) in titular roles.
The Perfect Couple will consist of six hour-long episodes and take viewers through the story of Amelia Sacks, played by Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes), who is getting ready to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket. Kidman plays Amelia’s disapproving future mother-in-law and famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, who is engrossed in planning the high-profile wedding. All’s well until a body turns up on the beach as the family gets entangled in a real-life investigation, uncovering a web of secrets that seem plucked from one of Greer’s novels. The official synopsis ends on a chilling note:
“Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”
The series is directed by Bird Box director Susanne Bier who also serves as the executive producer alongside showrunner Jenna Lamia. The murder mystery limited series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Kidman, Schreiber, Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter (Shahid Kapoor‘s sibling), Billy Howle, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, and Jack Reynor. The trailer of The Perfect Couple is ironically set to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” playing in the background as it gets progressively chilling and mysterious with numerous shots of the family members talking to the investigators in an interrogation room.
‘The Perfect Couple’ Cast Have Also Teased The Show’s Unexpected Ending
In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, cast members Liev Schreiber and Sam Nivola revealed that viewers are in for a wild ride full of twists and turns with The Perfect Couple. They also teased that the six-part limited series has an unexpected ending that no one will see coming.
Schreiber, who plays Tag Winbury, revealed that filming was quite a fun experience and that reading the book and script was thoroughly enjoyable. Nivola, who plays Will Winbury, confessed to not having read the book. But he shared the impression the script left on him in the following words:
“I didn’t read the book, but I thought the script was gripping. I really did not expect the ending or any of the stuff that came.”
Schreiber also credited director Susanne Bier for bringing a fun theme to the script by inducing it with dark comedy. He also expressed how Bier’s angle is a fantastic take on American aristocracy. The trailer revealed the series embodying notes of The White Lotus and Big Little Lies, and scenic shots similar to The Summer I Turned Pretty garnering immense potential to be binge-worthy.
The Perfect Couple will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, September 5, 2024.
