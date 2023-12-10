Home
Justin Long has come a long way since his role as the enterprising college creator in Accepted. His career trajectory post-2007 has been diverse, with roles that showcased his versatility as an actor. Let’s take a closer look at some of the memorable characters he brought to life after his breakthrough performance.

Matthew Matt Farrell in Live Free or Die Hard

In the high-octane action film Live Free or Die Hard, Justin Long stepped into the shoes of Matthew ‘Matt’ Farrell, a hacker who becomes an unlikely sidekick to Bruce Willis’s iconic John McClane. This role was a departure from Long’s previous comedic turns, plunging him into a world of cyber-terrorism and adrenaline-pumping stunts. His dynamic with Willis provided a fresh layer to the storied franchise, injecting humor and tech-savvy intelligence into the action sequences. 7 Memorable Roles Justin Long Played After Accepted

Alex in He’s Just Not That Into You

The ensemble rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You saw Justin Long playing Alex, a bar owner who becomes an impromptu dating coach to Ginnifer Goodwin’s character, Gigi. The film explored various aspects of relationships and Long’s portrayal of Alex was both humorous and insightful. His character navigated the complexities of friendship and potential romance, leading viewers to question his true intentions. The role highlighted Long’s ability to balance drama with comedy, creating a character that was both relatable and entertaining. 7 Memorable Roles Justin Long Played After Accepted

Garrett Scully in Going the Distance

In Going the Distance, Long portrayed Garrett Scully, opposite Drew Barrymore, navigating the trials and tribulations of a long-distance relationship. Their on-screen chemistry was palpable, capturing the emotional and sexual challenges faced by couples separated by miles. The film was praised for its honest depiction of relationships and for presenting both genders as equal partners in love. It was a mature role for Long, who demonstrated his ability to handle more nuanced and emotionally charged material.

Clay Dalton in Drag Me to Hell

Diving into the horror genre, Justin Long took on the role of Clay Dalton in Sam Raimi’s Drag Me to Hell. As the devoted boyfriend of the lead character, played by Alison Lohman, Long provided strong support in this supernatural thriller. His performance added depth to a film that combined horror with dark humor, showcasing his ability to adapt to different genres seamlessly. 7 Memorable Roles Justin Long Played After Accepted

Paul Genzlinger in New Girl

Justin Long brought humor and heart to the small screen with his recurring guest role as Paul Genzlinger on the hit sitcom New Girl. His character was endearing and quirky, fitting perfectly into the show’s comedic landscape. The episode titled “Walk of Shame” is often cited as a standout for showcasing what a fun episode of New Girl looks like, with Paul making a memorable appearance that left fans wanting more. 7 Memorable Roles Justin Long Played After Accepted

Wallace Bryton in Tusk

In one of his most bizarre roles yet, Justin Long starred as Wallace Bryton in Kevin Smith’s horror-comedy Tusk. The film’s premise, born out of a podcast discussion turned Twitter poll, saw Long transforming into a walrus by a madman. It was a testament to his commitment to his craft, embracing the absurdity of the situation while delivering a performance that was both unsettling and darkly comic.

Dell in Comet

The indie romantic drama Comet featured Justin Long as Dell, whose complex relationship with Kimberly (played by Emmy Rossum) unfolds non-linearly across parallel universes. Critics praised Long for some of the best work of his career, portraying Dell with intricacy and depth. The film’s unique narrative structure allowed him to explore different facets of his character, further proving his range as an actor. 7 Memorable Roles Justin Long Played After Accepted

