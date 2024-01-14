Is There Going to Be Season 5 of ‘High School DxD’?

If you’re a fan of angels, devils, and a whole lot of raunchy high school drama, you’ve probably binged on High School DxD. The anime introduces us to Issei Hyoudou, a high school student attending Kuoh Academy, which has recently transitioned from an all-boys high school to a co-ed one. But what makes Kuoh Academy so special is that over half the school’s population is secretly made up of supernatural beings who look like humans. The story kicks off when Issei finds himself reincarnated as a servant to Rias Gremory, a third-year student and a devil in disguise.
High School DxD started all the way back in 2012 and has gone on for four seasons, with the last episode hitting screens in 2018. However, a major chunk of the story is still left unadapted from the original High School DxD light novels. So, with nearly six years passed since the last season, the burning question on fans’ minds is: Why hasn’t there been any news about a new season? Read on as we discuss everything we know about High School DxD Season 5.
Where Did ‘High School DxD’ Season 4 Leave Us?
First things first, let’s take a quick trip down memory lane. High School DxD Season 4 concluded with Issei and Rias having their long-awaited romantic moment together, where Issei finally calls her Rias instead of President, and they share their first real kiss. And, of course, Cao Cao and his crew are still out there. The real cliffhanger of the season came when Azazel asked Indra how he knew Cao Cao, and Indra revealed that he’d known Cao Cao ever since he was a little kid. Even more surprising was the fact that he’d always been aware of Cao Cao’s alliance with Hades and kept it a secret from everyone.
‘High School DxD’ Season 5 Rumors
Ever since Season 4 concluded, the internet has been buzzing with speculations about the highly anticipated Season 5 of High School DxD. There were reports of a new season slated for release in 2020, but then COVID happened. Like the rest of the world, the anime production took a hit, and any hopes of a new season were put on hold. But even after the pandemic was done and dealt with, there was no official news about Season 5, and the voice cast moved on to different projects.
But it looks like the anime gods finally heard fans’ pleas. Recently, there have been some new rumors, and they’re all about High School DxD Season 5 being in the works. Apparently, there have been insider leaks suggesting that we will finally get official news about Season 5 in 2024. And that the new season will most likely drop in late 2024 or early 2025. However, this is just a rumor for now, so we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt.
‘High School DxD’ Season 5 Arc
Seasons 1 and 2 of High School DxD covered the first four volumes of the light novels. Season 3 adapted volumes five to seven along with some new original story arcs, while Season 4 covered material from the ninth and tenth volumes. It’s more than likely that Season 5 will cover volumes 11 and 12 of the light novels, starting off with the Middle-Class Promotion Test, which is the next big event at Kuoh Academy.
On the Rias and Issei front, we’ll be dealing with Koneko finding out about their relationship, and she’s definitely not happy about it. And keeping in line with the harem nature of High School DxD, we’re also expecting more girls from the high school trying to flirt with Issei. It’ll be interesting to see how all of this affects Rias and Issei’s relationship.
Which Studio Will Produce ‘High School DxD’ Season 5?
Assuming High School DxD Season 5 does happen (fingers crossed!), there’s the question of which studio will animate the new season. TNK Animation produced the first three seasons but took some bold liberties with the source material in Season 3. This was met with severe fan backlash, and even the original light novel author, Ichiei Ishibumi, was angry about it.
In response to the backlash, High School DxD Season 4 was entrusted to Passione with strict instructions to stick closely to the source material. The new season was polarizing. Most fans applauded Passione’s dedication to staying true to the plot of the light novels, as well as the new art style, which was much closer to the style of High School DxD novels. On the other hand, fans of the original animation style ran petitions for the anime to return to TNK.
Since Season 4, Passione has moved on to other projects like Ishura and Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf. Despite this, all signs point to Passione returning for Season 5. Their commitment to the source material and the generally warm reception from both the author and the fans probably means we’ll see Season 5 being animated by Passione. Let’s hope they bring the devilish charm that we’ve all come to love to High School DxD Season 5.
