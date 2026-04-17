‘House of the Dragon’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From HBO’s 90%-Rated ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

When House of the Dragon arrived as HBO’s high-stakes return to Westeros, it didn’t just inherit the weight of a massive fantasy franchise — it created a new financial ladder for its cast. For some actors, the series added another valuable prestige credit to careers that were already strong. For others, it functioned as a breakout platform, raising their visibility, their quote, and their long-term market value almost overnight.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
That distinction matters in a ranking like this. The richest cast member is not always the person who gained the most directly from the show, and the performer with the most online buzz is not always the one with the strongest total financial base. What follows is a ranking of the cast members who appear to sit in the strongest public net worth positions, based on reported estimates, career history, and the broader leverage this franchise tends to create.
10. Fabien Frankel
Fabien Frankel ranks at the lower end because, while Ser Criston Cole quickly became one of the show’s most talked-about characters, his total public net worth still appears to reflect a career in its growth phase rather than one that has already fully compounded. That’s normal for a younger actor whose first truly global role arrives inside a major franchise.
What pushes him into the ranking at all is the value of the part. Criston is not background texture — he is central to the emotional and political conflict, which means Frankel’s visibility is far greater than that of a typical ensemble actor on a prestige series. In financial terms, that usually means the real gains come after the breakout, not only during it.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Fabien Frankel
|$500K – $1.5M
|
|Likely still in the “breakout is paying off” phase rather than the fully accumulated-wealth phase.
9. Ewan Mitchell
Ewan Mitchell sits in a similar low-million lane, but his ranking benefits from something important: Aemond became one of the most memeable, quoteable, and instantly recognizable presences in the series. Fan intensity matters financially because characters who dominate online discourse often create a stronger long-tail professional value than quieter roles with similar screen time.
His public estimate range remains modest compared with veteran cast members, but the trajectory is the key. This is the type of role that can materially change the next five years of a career. In other words, his current net worth may not yet scream “franchise fortune,” but the role has clearly increased his commercial leverage.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Ewan Mitchell
|$1M – $2M
|
|Aemond’s breakout popularity likely matters more for his next contracts than for his already-banked wealth.
8. Emma D’Arcy
Emma D’Arcy ranks slightly higher because Rhaenyra is one of the show’s defining faces, and lead visibility almost always matters in salary growth and future offers. Public estimates still tend to keep D’Arcy in the lower-to-mid single-digit millions, which reflects a performer whose prestige and profile have surged faster than total accumulated wealth.
That distinction is important. Being the lead of a giant HBO fantasy series instantly changes how the industry sees you, but net worth doesn’t always catch up immediately. D’Arcy’s position here reflects that gap between current public estimate and obvious future earning power. Among the cast’s younger breakout names, few gained more in pure career value.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Emma D’Arcy
|$1M – $3M
|
|Current public estimates remain moderate, but the professional value created by playing Rhaenyra is extremely high.
7. Sonoya Mizuno
Sonoya Mizuno ranks in the mid-lower range because she entered the series with an already respectable profile built across film, television, and dance performance. Mysaria may not dominate the show’s marketing the way the Targaryen leads do, but Mizuno’s overall wealth appears to benefit from a broader industry résumé than some of the show’s younger breakout actors.
That matters because a cast ranking is not only about this one title. A performer with several years of steady genre and prestige work usually starts from a stronger financial base than someone whose career begins compounding only after one breakout. Mizuno’s range reflects exactly that kind of accumulated professional value.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sonoya Mizuno
|$1.5M – $3M
|
|Benefits from a more layered career base than several of the franchise’s newer breakout names.
6. Steve Toussaint
Steve Toussaint ranks higher because Corlys Velaryon is one of the series’ most important political and moral anchors, and Toussaint brought a long working career into the role. That combination matters financially: veteran actor plus major franchise part usually results in a sturdier public estimate than fan buzz alone might suggest.
His wealth story looks like many successful character-actor trajectories. It is less about one giant payday and more about years of steady screen work, then a powerful upgrade in visibility when a prestige fantasy series turns the actor into a globally recognized face. The show likely didn’t create the base, but it definitely added a premium layer to it.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Steve Toussaint
|$2M – $4M
|
|Veteran career earnings plus a major HBO role create a healthier estimate than pure “new breakout” logic would suggest.
5. Eve Best
Eve Best lands in the upper-middle tier because she came into the franchise with decades of stage, television, and film credibility. Rhaenys is one of the show’s most respected characters, but Best’s public net worth estimate likely owes just as much to the long-term consistency of her career as it does to one fantasy role.
That is the advantage veteran performers carry in rankings like this: they may not dominate social media in the same way younger co-stars do, but their financial foundation is usually stronger because it has had more time to build. House of the Dragon added another high-profile credit to that foundation and likely made her more commercially visible to a wider global audience.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Eve Best
|$2.5M – $5M
|
|A respected veteran performer whose overall wealth reflects career depth as much as franchise exposure.
4. Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke sits near the top because she entered the show already established and then gained an entirely new layer of mainstream recognition through Alicent Hightower. That matters financially because a performer who is already respected can use a giant franchise role to jump into a higher commercial bracket far faster than someone starting from scratch.
Her public estimates generally reflect that mix of preexisting film/TV value and fresh HBO-fantasy visibility. She is a strong example of how a prestige franchise can sharpen an actor’s market value even if the actor was already successful. Alicent did not need to “make” her; it only needed to make her bigger.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Olivia Cooke
|$3M – $6M
|
|Already had solid industry footing; the series expanded that value significantly rather than building it from zero.
3. Paddy Considine
Paddy Considine ranks in the top three because he represents the “serious actor with a long, valuable body of work” model. Viserys became one of the show’s most praised performances, but his public net worth reflects much more than one season of fantasy television. Writing, directing, film acting, and prestige credibility all strengthen his overall position.
That broader professional history is why he lands above several actors who may have longer future franchise tenure. Net worth rankings favor depth and compounding. Considine had both before ever wearing the crown, and the role of Viserys only added another major prestige-era highlight to an already substantial career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Paddy Considine
|$4M – $8M
|
|His ranking is driven by a deep career base that the HBO role elevated rather than originated.
2. Rhys Ifans
Rhys Ifans ranks second because he came into the franchise with one of the strongest existing wealth bases among the principal cast. Otto Hightower made him newly central to one of HBO’s biggest current properties, but his public net worth is powered by many years of recognizable film and television work before Westeros ever called.
That is the key reason he lands so high. Public estimate rankings tend to favor veterans with decades of earnings, especially when they then attach themselves to a globally successful franchise. House of the Dragon did not create his financial strength — it expanded and refreshed it.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Rhys Ifans
|$10M – $14M
|
|One of the strongest preexisting wealth profiles in the cast, with the HBO role adding another premium franchise credit.
1. Matt Smith
Matt Smith ranks No. 1 because he combines the two strongest wealth-building forces in the cast: substantial preexisting franchise value and major centrality inside this one. Daemon Targaryen is not just an important character — he is one of the show’s biggest audience magnets, which means Smith benefits from both an already-valuable career and a fresh wave of peak visibility.
That dual advantage is hard to beat. He entered with major television and blockbuster-franchise credentials, then used House of the Dragon to become one of the most commercially significant faces of HBO’s post-Game of Thrones era. In public estimate terms, that combination makes him the clearest No. 1.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Matt Smith
|$12M – $18M
|
|The strongest mix of prior career wealth and current-franchise centrality makes Smith the most financially dominant public-estimate name in the cast.
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