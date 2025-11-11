Game Of Thrones Cast Then And Now (43 Pics)

What’s the best thing about watching Game Of Thrones? Reading everything about it after you’ve watched it! We know a lot about the famous show’s characters: their likes and dislikes, their passions and fears, whether or not they’re involved in an incestuous relationship, the number of dragons they possess, etc. The performances are so captivating that we often forget that Game of Thrones actors are real people beneath Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen. Often these famous actors and actresses have appeared in many other productions before their appearance on HBO’s most popular series. And since we already know who’s going out with who, now is the time to see how our beloved Game of Thrones cast looked when they were young (or in some cases – kids) in this ‘then and now’ photo compilation.
Take a look at this list, compiled by Bored Panda, and see if you can find your favorite GoT cast member before they arrived in Westeros. If you’re yearning for more Game of Thrones trivia – check our post on Game of Thrones Facts That You Probably Didn’t Know.
#1 Jason Momoa As Jason (In 2003’s Baywatch) And As Khal Drogo (In GoT)
#2 Diana Rigg As Emma Peel (In 1961’s The Avengers) And As Olenna Tyrrel (In GoT)
#3 Young Kit Harington And As Jon Snow (In GoT)
#4 Gwendoline Christie As Lexi (In 2012’s Wizards Vs. Aliens) And As Brienne Of Tarth (In GoT)
#5 Iain Glenn As Carl Galton (In 1988’s The Fear) And As Ser Jorah Mormont (In GoT)
#6 Peter Dinklage As Finbar Mcbride (In 2003’s The Station Agent) And As Tyrion Lannister (In GoT)
#7 Young Kristofer Hivju And As Tormund Giantsbane (In GoT)
#8 Charles Dance As David Carlton (In 2002’s Ali G Indahouse) And As Tywin Lannister (In GoT)
#9 Lena Headey As Young Mary (In 1992’s Waterland) And As Cersei Lannister (In GoT)
#10 Emilia Clarke When She Was A Child And As Daenerys Targaryen
#11 Sean Bean As Horace Clark (In A 1984 Episode Of The Bill) And As Ned Stark (In GoT)
#12 Carice Van Houten As Suzy (In 1999’s Suzy Q) And As Melisandre (In GoT)
#13 Maisie Williams When She Was A Child And As Arya Stark (In GoT)
Image source: maisie_williams
#14 Sophie Turner When She Was A Child And As Sansa Stark (In GoT)
#15 Young Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson And As The Mountain (In GoT)
#16 Aidan Gillen As Frank (In 2000’s The Low Down) And As Petyr Baelish (In GoT)
#17 Rose Leslie As Gwen Dawson (in 2010’s Downton Abbey) And As Ygritte (in Got)
#18 Natalie Dormer As Victoria (In 2005’s Casanova) And As Margaery Tyrell (In GoT)
#19 Tom Wlaschiha (In 2008’s Spoons) And As Jaqen H’gar (In GoT)
#20 Ross Mullan As Puppeteer (In 2007’s Bear Behaving Badly) And As White Walker (In GoT)
#21 Thomas Brodie-Sangster As Sam (In 2003’s Love Actually) And As Jojen Reed (In GoT)
#22 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau As Martin (In 1997’s Nightwatch) And As Jaime Lannister (In GoT)
#23 Young Kristian Nairn And As Hodor (In GoT)
#24 Young Gwendoline Christie And As Brienne Of Tarth (In GoT)
#25 Michelle Fairley As Teresa Doyle (In 1990’s Hidden Agenda) And As Catelyn Stark (In GoT)
#26 Max Von Sydow As Antonius Block (In 1957’s The Seventh Seal) And As Three-Eyed Raven (In GoT)
#27 Young Iwan Rheon And As Ramsay Bolton (In GoT)
#28 Richard Madden As Young Andy (in 2000’s Complicity) And As Robb Stark (In GoT)
#29 Liam Cunningham As The Onion Knight (In 1995’s First Knight) And As Ser Davos (In GoT)
#30 Mark Addy As David ‘Dave’ (In 1997’s The Full Monty) And As Robert Baratheon (In GoT)
#31 Alfie Allen As Arundel’s Son (In 1998’s Elizabeth) And As Theon Greyjoy (In GoT)
#32 Young Jerome Flynn And As Bronn (in Got)
#33 Jonathan Pryce As Sam Lowry (In 1985’s Brazil) And As High Sparrow (In GoT)
#34 Rory McCann As Kenny Mcleod (in 2002’s The Book Group) And As Sandor Clegane Aka The Hound (In GoT)
#35 Conleth Hill As Roache (In 1992’s Blue Heaven) And As Lord Varys (In GoT)
#36 Isaac Hempstead Wright As Tom Hill (In 2011’s The Awakening) And As Bran Stark (In GoT)
#37 Charles Dance As Anthony Bowles (In 1988’s Pascali’s Island) And As Tywin Lannister (In GoT)
#38 Jack Gleeson As Little Boy (In 2005’s Batman Begins) And As Joffrey Baratheon (In GoT)
#39 Stephen Dillane As Michael Henderson (In 1997’s Welcome To Sarajevo) And As Stanis Baratheon (In GoT)
#40 Richard Brake As Pierce Tencil (In 1996’s Subterfuge) And As Night’s King (In GoT)
#41 Michael Mcelhatton As Raymond ‘Rats’ Doyle (In 2001’s Paths To Freedom) And As Roose Bolton (In GoT)
#42 David Bradley As Colin Woodcock (In 1971’s A Family At War) And As Walder Frey (In GoT)
