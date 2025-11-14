35 Clever Solutions To Problems That Small Space Owners Have

Not everyone can afford spacious penthouses in urban centers or huge mansions in the suburbs. Many of us have to make do with what we have and that often means choosing tiny houses and small apartments. And fitting your entire life in there can get tricky. Luckily, there are quite a few ways to keep your workstation in order and get rid of that enormous table that blocks the entire kitchen. From affordable space-saving furniture to genius home hacks, we compiled a list of creative ideas to create space in your home. We know that every inch counts and these space-saving things should help you utilize most of them. Also, scroll down below to see the tips and tricks that tidying experts who specialize in renowned KonMari Method™ shared with Bored Panda.
#1 Brilliant Design For Kids That Need Their Privacy But There’s Only One Bedroom
Image source: redwagonteam.raleigh
#2 A Slide-Out Pantry In 6 Inches Of Space
Image source: reddit.com
#3 University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Space Saving
#5 Stair Drawers
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Elevate The Bed In Small Spaces To Create Storage Underneath
Image source: reddit.com
#7 When You Want To Maximize The Space Under The Stairs
Image source: customdecostore
#8 Washer-Dryer Inside A Closet
#9 Extra Storage Hidden In These Kitchen Benches
#10 No Place For A Bedside Table? No Problem
Image source: amazon
#11 That’s Some Neat Space Saving Design
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Playroom, Bedroom And A Closet Perfectly Fit In This Small Room
#13 Space Saving
#14 When You Need That Extra Bed
#15 A Play Room That Fits Under The Bed
#16 West Elm Industrial Storage Coffee Table
Image source: aptdeco.com
#17 Space Saving
#18 Handlebars That Flip Sideways To Save Space
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Triple Bunk Beds Done Right
Image source: Kara-Kae James
#20 The Inception Bed For When Kids Have A Sleepover
Image source: unknown
#21 Built In Wardrobe And A Cozy Bed Fits Everything In One Wall
#22 Staircase Cupboard
Image source: cmc_di_calzavara
#23 Kitchen Utensils Board
#24 Headboard With Shelves
#25 Floating Corner Shelves Help Use Up Every Corner In A Small Space
Image source: Michelle Hinckley
#26 This Space Saving Table Takes The Murphy Style Decor To Whole New Level
Image source: hometoheaven
#27 Perfect Solution To Fit All The Boardgames
#28 The Storage Box Is Designed For Your Refrigerator
Image source: amazon
#29 Use Picture Ledges For A Miniature Vanity ‘Table’
Image source: WELLAND
#30 Identify The Wasted Spaces And Utilize ’em
Image source: katheats
#31 Genius Shoe Organiser
Image source: amazon
#32 Hang Shelves Over The Door For Extra Space
Image source: trulia
#33 Genius Headboard Drawer
#34 Towel Racks On The Door
Image source: unknown
#35 Shelf That Works As A Small Computer Table
Follow Us