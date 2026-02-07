80 Epic Burns That Turned Insults Into High Art

Technically, insulting someone is incredibly rude. But when done skillfully enough, it can honestly be kind of impressive—even a real testament to brains and wit.
The trouble is, in the heat of the moment, it’s hard to come up with something truly worthwhile. That’s why one TikTok user asked people to share insults so intelligent, you don’t realize you’ve been roasted until three thoughts later.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the cleverest responses. You might want to bookmark these for when your enemies least expect it.
#1
I can see you are committed to your current level of understanding.
Image source: jaimethemermaid, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels
#2
I’m jealous of everyone that hasn’t met you
Image source: masterchung83, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#3
I admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge
Image source: reema.14, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#4
It’s impossible to underestimate you.
Image source: andacuppajoe, Alex Green/Pexels
#5
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed man.
Image source: andacuppajoe, Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
#6
“I admire that you don‘t let facts interfere with your opinion”
Image source: Jumul35, Vitaly Gariev/Pexels
#7
“I don’t have the time or the crayons to explain this to you.”
Image source: e., SHVETS production/Pexels
#8
Thank you for helping me, it was like doing it myself only harder.
Image source: cut2mushrooms, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
#9
Your food for thought leaves everyone still hungry
Image source: jaykspeaks, Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com/Pexels
#10
Nothing lights up a room like your absence.
Image source: antoniollia, Igor Mashkov/Pexels
#11
when someone says “do you know who I am.” My favorite reply is “no, but I bet those who do are envious of me.”
Image source: inevitable_donut, Timur Weber/Pexels
#12
I wish i didn’t have common sense, you seem so happy
Image source: unc_rollin, Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com/Pexels
#13
You’ve mastered the tone of authority without the inconvenience of depth.
Image source: waynejones1977, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#14
You’re the reason instructions have pictures.
Image source: theo.sagni, Tnarg/Pexels
#15
I can explain it to you, but I can’t understand it for you.
Image source: akkadian1, Kampus Production/Pexels
#16
Don’t let my knowledge get in the way of your confidence
Image source: betty19502, Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
#17
your approach to critical thinking is impressively minimalistic
Image source: -ANTHONY-, Mikhail Nilov/Pexels
#18
“It was wonderful to meet you, you’ve made me reconsider my standards”
Image source: Kraken_of_Chaos, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#19
the bar is set so low and yet you brought a shovel
Image source: LadyDragonWitch🇨🇦, Mike Jones/Pexels
#20
Your contribution to this conversation is like a cat bringing me a dead mouse. I can see that YOU’RE proud and I love that for you.
Image source: TheOffishallEli
#21
“Somewhere out there is a tree, working tirelessly to provide you oxygen to breath and speak… i believe you owe it an apology on wasting it’s efforts.”
Image source: JonathanL, Yan Krukau/Pexels
#22
Your Holidays are our Holidays 🫶
Image source: Christian Guth45
#23
My all-time favorite, “You have delusions of adequacy”
Image source: flyfishingpony
#24
It’s interesting what you’ve done with your education.
Image source: classic_girl_beauty
#25
As an outsider, what are your views on intelligence?
Image source: mukiza.01
#26
“The majority of people would certainly agree with you” is the maddest anyone has ever gotten at me.
Image source: Sisyphus
#27
“I would agree with you but then we would both be wrong”
Image source: Underthegun
#28
You are our competitors greatest asset
Image source: Raider Boi
#29
My favorite one from that thread was “You fill a much needed void.”
Image source: Chris S
#30
“The reason you get so lost in thought is that it’s unfamiliar territory”
Image source: Brick Flair
#31
i admire your consistency most people stop when they realise they’re wrong
Image source: Dr. Zac
#32
Listening to you speak makes me envy the deaf
Image source: Neh Klaus
#33
“you’re proof that this company is an equal opportunity employer”
Image source: pinchekeith_okc
#34
It’s cute how you state the obvious with such a sense of discovery.
Image source: Nicolas Callegari 🇿🇦
#35
Light travels faster than sound that’s why you apear bright until you speak
Image source: toxic boyfriend 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
#36
my favourite Irish one is you don’t sweat much for a big Girl
Image source: finbar55
#37
Wisdom has always chased you, but you were faster
Image source: Betty 🏴🏳️🌈🇺🇦
#38
someone said I ate the bowl of wisdom with a fork🥺😭😂
Image source: Salma🤍🕊
#39
“Some people bring Joy wherever they go.
Others, whenever.”
Image source: parkinkspot
#40
I won’t argue, you seem very committed to this version of reality.
Image source: Abubakr
#41
You are a living proof that God has a sense of Humor🤣
Image source: 𝕾𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖗_𝕼𝖚𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖘
#42
Your mind is such a peaceful place, no thoughts to bother you.
Image source: Bicky_Max_B
#43
Order sense, I will pay.
Image source: R.JACKSON 🇷🇼
#44
you have a unique way of speaking, that makes people appreciate your silence😎
Image source: mshoza
#45
The only reason i understand you sometimes is because I studied Animal Science
Image source: Sagni GFX
#46
You had to be physically strong to survive in this world
Image source: CYPHERTYRANT🦚
#47
I’ll come visit you again when I need a break from reality!!😂😂😂
Image source: Scott Moore
#48
“You’re truly unforgettable to everyone around you. Trust me, we’ve tried!”
“You sure are proud of those 8 pretty crayons in your 64 pack, huh?”
“That’s very brave of you to have that opinion in this day and age.”
Image source: Ckasel
#49
When it was raining Sense , you had an umbrella.
Image source: Bicky_Max_B
#50
Your willingness to not be hindered by reason is astonishing.
Image source: mraims2plez
#51
it amazes me how talented you are at crafting conversation into capital punishment
Image source: Kusasira Jovia
#52
“your parents change the subject when people ask about you, eh?”
Image source: vtrob
#53
I wish we could be better strangers
Image source: Delta Oscar 🇿🇦
#54
You may need to take a break from sharing opinions today.
Image source: Edward Louis
#55
You have something most people don’t have, the ability to consistently lower the bar.
Image source: Zeelady Mwelase
#56
“Thank you, you always cease to amaze me.”
Image source: JWalkz
#57
I respect your tenacity in protecting your opinion from the facts
Image source: Jade Rewilding ✍🏽🐈⬛♠️💖💫🦋
#58
You explain things with the passion of someone who has never been interrupted by facts
Image source: Sheis3980!
#59
if thinking was a crime you wouldn’t be guilty 😂
Image source: D~N
#60
“Please try not to live up to my current expectations”
Image source: Art Guerra
#61
Your confidence far exceeds your demonstrated performance
Image source: Rebecca
#62
ur consistency on inaccuracies is amazingly accurate
Image source: Dr. Bisrat Getachew (MD)
#63
Your opinion precedes your reasoning!
Image source: Clifford De Glorious
#64
You took the scenic route to the same point, except now we are all tired
Image source: Ando
#65
You wouldn’t be able to pour water out of a bucket if the instructions were on the bottom
Image source: fuelledbyfiction
#66
You have a unique way of contributing without adding much.
Image source: YO
#67
great! you and my bungalow have something in common
nothing upstairs 💔
Image source: FLOKi
#68
you haven’t been yourself lately – we’ve all noticed the improvement!
Image source: Jay plays with fire
#69
A mind so serene even thoughts refused to intrude😌
Image source: DAWN
#70
I hope you appreciate the fact breathing is involuntary.
Image source: B
#71
Don’t be embarrassed about who you are. Leave that to your parents
Image source: Will
#72
“you have strayed far from the shores of sanity” Niklaus Michaelson
Image source: Anon
#73
Your Shadow is an improvement.
Image source: 𝕾𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖗_𝕼𝖚𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖘
#74
You absolutely light up every room you walk out of.
Image source: huckleberry_femme
#75
You’re making me feel smarter🙄
Image source: Live now❗❗❗
#76
“You speak with the confidence of someone who’s never been questioned.”
Image source: Prudence Jima
#77
I admire your ability to make decisions without any regards to decorum.
Image source: JL
#78
I admire your ability to hear yourself talk and be satisfied with the results
Image source: Greg Cherry
#79
“I like how you can live a life free from the burden of excess knowledge!”
“I love how you operate on vibes instead of facts, very retro!”
Image source: Trapuccino
#80
“I appreciate you sharing that. It’s always interesting to see how confidently someone can misunderstand something.”
Image source: Jason's mom
