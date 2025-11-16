Woman Finds A Few Posts Of Unhinged Parents Looking For Nannies And She Just Had To Share Them On Twitter

One of the most common challenges working parents face is finding someone to care for their kids. Looking after the little munchkins is a tough job in itself, after all, and it’s equally difficult to leave them in someone else’s hands. That’s why people spend time and effort to hire that special someone who wins their trust, bonds with the little ones, and respects their rules. But when overachieving moms and dads have superhuman expectations, it’s a whole other story.
Recently, comedy writer and director Emily Murnane shared two screenshots of anonymous nanny job postings she came across on Facebook — and it’s a doozy, to put it mildly. While good childcare is hard to find, it will be a zillion times harder for these two parents whose expectations are totally detached from reality, especially compared to the insultingly low pay offered.
From having a master’s degree (or higher!) to bringing food not only for yourself but for the kids as well, these unhinged lists of demands immediately caught the attention of people online. So read on to see how delusional some parents may be and find the reactions people shared on the internet right below. And if you’ve ever come into contact with such prospective employers, be sure to share your thoughts on the topic in the comments, we’d love to hear them.
Recently, comedy writer Emily Murnane shared two anonymous nanny job postings with unreasonable lists of demands that went viral on Twitter
Image credits: emily_murnane
Image credits: emily_murnane
Image credits: emily_murnane
When it comes to finding childcare, parents have to communicate their expectations with extreme clarity from the get-go. But when this person took to Facebook to share their comically unrealistic requirements of what they want in a nanny, their efforts were widely ridiculed.
“School is starting again, and that means we once again need a nanny,” the job listing begins innocently enough. “You need to have a master’s degree or higher so that our 5-yo and 7-yo are intellectually challenged. (No, your ‘bachelor of english’ doesn’t mean you’re smart!)” it continues, starting a lengthy list of delusional demands.
The post went on to say that any potential applicants need to be between 24 to 28 years old to keep up with the activity of their kids. “And please plan to have your own housing, don’t assume you’ll be staying with us. Yes, we have extra room but the privilege is earned, not assumed,” it reads.
Moreover, the parent wants the nanny to work one hour in the morning and a few in the afternoon and expects them to be satisfied with a whopping $18 per day. More than enough considering your education and experience, right? But the demands don’t end here. The nanny needs to bring their own snacks and food for themselves and the kids, “as our cabinets will be locked during the day while we work. You will also need to bring educational materials such as workbooks as we do not keep anything like this at home. Thanks!”
To get some insight from an expert on this topic, we reached out to Stella Reid, a nanny coach with over 30 years of experience in the childcare industry. Nanny Stella is also the founder of Nannyology, a full-service agency aiming to make optimum family-nanny matches. She told Bored Panda that throughout her years in the field, she rarely came across parents who make unreasonable requests for nannies. “On occasion, if they have, then I and my team have talked the requests through with them and explained that they are not realistic/not going to happen with anyone we introduce them to.”
“Nannying is a profession and we require it to be treated that way when making connections. We like to think of the nanny as let’s say Julia Roberts and the family as say Sony pictures and we are the people in the middle that help to make the magic happen,” she explained.
Nanny Stella pointed out that parents often have high hopes for care providers because they see looking after their children as more than just a job. “But we don’t deal in hopes. We deal in agreements. What the family expects and what the nanny expects may be very different BUT agreements are clear.”
“Get VERY clear on what you are looking for and please get clear on your budget,” Nanny Stella advised. “Always do your due diligence when hiring a nanny. Check references, do a background check. This arena is unregulated and because of that, it is quite easy for people to pass off as a nanny when really they aren’t.”
People immediately jumped to share their reactions to these delusional requirements, here’s what they had to say
Image credits: AnnieG_Writer
Image credits: zebra596
Image credits: KaylaAncrum
Image credits: RoosedInstitute
Image credits: JennieTetreault
Image credits: lee_lei_lp
Image credits: ryrynemnem
Image credits: HeagneyBrian
Image credits: Sappen5
Image credits: AhsokaKnows
Becoming a nanny may be a rewarding career but it’s already a tough job in itself: from the constant pressure parents put on them to the responsibility to make sure the kids are happy, healthy, and looked after, it may be one of the most demanding lines of work out there.
That’s why many nanny seekers should take a good look in the mirror and determine what they truly want in a nanny while remaining realistic. According to an article on Care.com, one of the most common mistakes families make when hiring is not paying the going rate. “If you think you got such a good steal for a nanny…she will likely either 1) become resentful or 2) be keeping her eye out for a better job,” Kathy Dupuy, president of Mom’s Best Friend, said.
The same goes if parents choose to pay the childcare professional illegally. If they or the nanny gets audited, it could become a real problem. “Families taking on the responsibility of having a household employee should also take responsibility for knowing and understanding the payroll and tax laws in their state,” Tom Breedlove, senior director at Care.com, added. “There is some work involved, but the benefits of legal pay for your nanny and the tax breaks you’ll receive for doing things correctly are well worth it.”
So if parents expect potential workers to be a mother, a father, an excellent teacher, and a Mary Poppins all at the same time, they should at least provide adequate compensation for the professional. What do you think of these high expectations people set? Do you have any similar experiences you want to share? Be sure to let us know all about them in the comments!
Image credits: baby7billion
Image credits: nonessentialjoe
Image credits: HeagneyBrian
Image credits: AmberJElliott
Image credits: mellbatwist
Image credits: jenmyers333
Image credits: SkittlesWarlord
Follow Us