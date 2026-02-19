“Which Series Is Set In Central Perk?”: Identify 28 TV Shows From Their Fictional Locations

by

You’ve watched (some of) these TV shows over and over… Maybe a few have even defined a chapter of your life. But can you match all 28 iconic fictional locations to the correct TV show? 📺

From Central Perk to Kildare Island, this quiz takes you through some of the most memorable towns, cities, cafés, and fantastical realms in TV history. 🏝️

Get ready to test your TV knowledge with this 28-question quiz. It’s time to see if you can name the show from its fictional setting and prove you’re a true aficionado! 🤩

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Which Series Is Set In Central Perk?”: Identify 28 TV Shows From Their Fictional Locations

Image credits: cottonbro studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
54 3D Optical Illusions By This Talented Mexican Street Artist
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
51 Images That’ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Two and a Half Men 9.13
Two and a Half Men 9.13 “Slowly and in a Circular Fashion” Review
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2012
Mom Gives Kids An Ultimatum, Is Shocked When They Make A Choice She Doesn’t Like
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Women Demand Younger Passenger Give Up Her Seat, Regret It After Conductor Gets Involved
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Lynn Whitfield Promoted to Series Regular on The Chi for Season 7
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2024