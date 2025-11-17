30 Interesting Maps To Broaden Your Understanding Of The World (New Pics)

#1 Good Political Maps Of Oceania Are Hard To Come By

Image source: RecordingFancy8515

#2 The Literal Meaning Of Every Country’s Name In Africa

Image source: Homesanto

#3 Endings Of Places In Poland

Image source: DaveBensonPhilips

#4 Average Color Of US State Based On Satellite Imaging

Image source: SnooMacarons8038

#5 What’s The Most Popular Sport In Each Country?

Image source: geographyfacts

#6 Time Needed To Earn 1€ Million Earning On Average Wage

Image source: karinasnooodles_

#7 Population Density In China

Image source: Ambitious_Aioli6954

#8 How Many % Of People Would Not Want To Live Next Door To Lgbt People?

Image source: theworldmaps

#9 World Map According To China In 1799

Image source: Redstream28

#10 U.S. States That Have Banned The Most Books (In Autumn 2022)

Image source: GaffersB

#11 Percentage Of Population (25-64yrs) In Europe That Cant Speak Any Foreign Language

Image source: MardukSyria

#12 Europe’s National Animals

Image source: cloudtdaz

#13 Belief In Life After Death In Europe

Image source: cloudtdaz

#14 Average Money Spent On Weddings In US States

Image source: Starry_Night0123

#15 Roman Coin Hoards, From The ‘Coinage In The Roman Empire’ Project — ‘Hoards Containing Coinage In Use In The Roman Empire Between 30 B.c. And A.d. 400.’

Image source: idonotknowtodo

#16 When Is Weekend

Image source: two_plus_two_is_zero

#17 Asia’s Counting System. How Do You Say The Number 57

Image source: Mokkasakka

#18 Unemployment Rates In Italian Provinces

Image source: JoeFalchetto

#19 Male Body Hair Distribution Of Indigenous Human Populations Around The World

Image source: Homesanto

#20 Sex Ratio

Image source: Hockputer09

#21 Percentage Of Light vs. Brown Hair In European Countries

Image source: Specific_Ad_097

#22 Most Wasteful Countries In The World

Image source: flyingcatwithhorns

#23 Dog Owning States vs. Cat Owning States

Image source: Thequietasober

#24 Air Polution In Europe

Image source: therealcup_1

#25 US States By Violent Crime Rate

Image source: Specific_Ad_685

#26 The Countries With The Most Island

Image source: robertjan88

#27 The Most Consumed Type Of Meat By Country Including Fish & Seafood

Image source: giuliomagnifico

#28 The Most And Least Happy Countries In The World

Image source: Intelligent_Store0

#29 Projection Of Water Stress Level By Country In 2040

Image source: giuliomagnifico

#30 Highest Temperature Recorded In Europe Countries

Image source: Redstream28

