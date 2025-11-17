30 Interesting Maps To Broaden Your Understanding Of The World (New Pics)

When most of us think about the word “data” our eyes glaze over as a million Excel cells appear in our minds, putting us to sleep. So clever folks out there rolled up their sleeves and got to work, making visual depictions of data that help us better understand the world.
#1 Good Political Maps Of Oceania Are Hard To Come By
#2 The Literal Meaning Of Every Country’s Name In Africa
#3 Endings Of Places In Poland
#4 Average Color Of US State Based On Satellite Imaging
#5 What’s The Most Popular Sport In Each Country?
#6 Time Needed To Earn 1€ Million Earning On Average Wage
#7 Population Density In China
#8 How Many % Of People Would Not Want To Live Next Door To Lgbt People?
#9 World Map According To China In 1799
#10 U.S. States That Have Banned The Most Books (In Autumn 2022)
#11 Percentage Of Population (25-64yrs) In Europe That Cant Speak Any Foreign Language
#12 Europe’s National Animals
#13 Belief In Life After Death In Europe
#14 Average Money Spent On Weddings In US States
#15 Roman Coin Hoards, From The ‘Coinage In The Roman Empire’ Project — ‘Hoards Containing Coinage In Use In The Roman Empire Between 30 B.c. And A.d. 400.’
#16 When Is Weekend
#17 Asia’s Counting System. How Do You Say The Number 57
#18 Unemployment Rates In Italian Provinces
#19 Male Body Hair Distribution Of Indigenous Human Populations Around The World
#20 Sex Ratio
#21 Percentage Of Light vs. Brown Hair In European Countries
#22 Most Wasteful Countries In The World
#23 Dog Owning States vs. Cat Owning States
#24 Air Polution In Europe
#25 US States By Violent Crime Rate
#26 The Countries With The Most Island
#27 The Most Consumed Type Of Meat By Country Including Fish & Seafood
#28 The Most And Least Happy Countries In The World
#29 Projection Of Water Stress Level By Country In 2040
#30 Highest Temperature Recorded In Europe Countries
