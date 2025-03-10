Hitch Cast: Who Starred in the 2005 Rom-com and Where Are They Now?

The Hitch cast brought to life one of the most beloved romantic comedies of the mid-2000s. Released on February 11, 2005, Hitch follows the story of a professional “date doctor” who helps men navigate the tricky world of romance. Unsurprisingly, Hitch was a commercial success, grossing $371.6 million against its $55-70 million budget at the Box Office.
Although it had an A-lister as its lead, Hitch’s success stems from its mix of humor, charm, and several heartfelt moments. Two decades later, the film still stands out as one of the best rom-coms of the 2000s. While the movie defined the careers of certain cast members, it remains one of the underrated performances of others. Here’s a look at the top Hitch cast and how their careers have evolved since its release.
Will Smith as Alex “Hitch” Hitchens
Will Smith led the Hitch cast as its titular character, Alex “Hitch” Hitchens. At the time, Smith was already at the pinnacle of his career, with several box-office hits to his name. He had starred in hits such as Bad Boys film series, Independence Day (1996), Men in Black film series, Enemy of the State (1998), Ali (2001), and I, Robot (2004). However, despite his success, Will Smith’s casting in Hitch was iconic, as it was the first time the actor was leading the cast of a romantic comedy. Smith’s performance received special critical praise.
Two decades after Hitch’s release, Will Smith remains one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men. Smith followed his Hitch performance with several other memorable roles that have stood out in his career. Three years later, Smith starred in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), I Am Legend (2007), Hancock (2008), and Seven Pounds (2008). His most recent performances have been mostly portraying real-life figures in films such as King Richard (2021) and Emancipation (2022). In 2024, he reprised his iconic role as Detective Lt. Mike Lowrey in the fourth installment of the Bad Boys film series Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Eva Mendes as Sara Melas
Eva Mendes joined the Hitch cast as Sara Melas, the female lead. Sara is a smart and independent gossip columnist who eventually becomes Hitch’s love interest. Throughout the film, Sara Melas is determined to uncover the mystery surrounding the famous “date doctor.” At the time, Mendes, too, was no stranger to fame. She had already starred in Training Day (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), and Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003).
Post-Hitch, Eva Mendes portrayed the Marvel character Roxanne Simpson in the Nicolas Cage-led Ghost Rider (2007). She also starred in The Women (2008), The Spirit (2008), and The Other Guys (2010). Mendes made her final film appearance in Ryan Gosling’s feature directorial debut, Lost River (2014), and retired from acting. She began dating Gosling in 2011, and they had two daughters in 2014 and 2016. The couple officially married in 2022. Besides a voice role in the Australian animated preschool TV series, Eva Mendes is a retired actress.
Kevin James as Albert Brennaman
Hitch’s main plot centered on Albert Brennaman looking to win the heart of the glamorous Allegra Cole. Comedian and actor Kevin James played the character. Before Hitch, Kevin James was known for his roles on television. For about a decade, James played Doug Heffernan in The King of Queens (1998–2008), as well as making guest appearances as the character in several top TV shows. These include Everybody Loves Raymond, Cosby, and Becker.
As his breakthrough role on the big screen, Kevin James landed several other roles on the big screen after Hitch. These include the Paul Blart: Mall Cop films, Grown Ups films, and Zookeeper films. These films were all commercial hits that helped solidify Kevin James’s status in Hollywood. James last starred in Hubie Halloween (2020), Home Team (2022), and Monster Summer (2024). On television, he led the cast of the short-lived Netflix comedy The Crew (2021). However, James has several upcoming projects in film and television.
Amber Valletta as Allegra Cole
Amber Valletta joined the Hitch cast as the successful celebrity Allegra Cole. She’s introduced as a client in Albert Brennaman’s investment firm. Allegra Cole is portrayed as a kind, independent figure admired by the public. Hitch helps Albert win Allegra’s heart despite the polarity of their lives and social status. Amber Valletta is a model and actress whose career began as a model.
Before Hitch, she starred in a few movies, making her acting debut in 1995. Valletta spent the next decade starring in several other notable films and TV shows. Her credits include Premonition (2007), The Spy Next Door (2010), Revenge (2011–2014), and Legends (2014). However, her last acting role was in 2015 in Blood & Oil TV series. Since then, she has starred in guest roles. Off-screen, Amber Valletta continues to work as an activist on projects she’s passionate about. If you remember the Hitch cast, check out the cast of the 2004 Soul Plane movie.
Follow Us