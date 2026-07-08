Halina Reijn: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About the Dutch Filmmaker

In just a few years, Halina Reijn has gone from being a respected actress in the Netherlands to one of the most talked-about emerging filmmakers in Hollywood. Her sharp storytelling style, fearless themes, and ability to blend satire with tension have helped her stand out in modern cinema. Following the success of Bodies Bodies Bodies and the growing attention surrounding her later projects, Reijn has quickly become a filmmaker movie fans are eager to follow.
As her profile continues to grow internationally, more movie fans are becoming curious about the woman behind the camera. Halina Reijn’s career includes collaborations with acclaimed filmmakers, award-winning performances, and a deep connection to theater and storytelling. She also has a reputation for exploring uncomfortable themes that many directors avoid. From her Dutch acting roots to her rise in Hollywood, here are seven things to know about the Dutch filmmaker.
1. Halina Reijn Was Already a Major Star in the Netherlands
Before becoming internationally recognized as a filmmaker, Halina Reijn spent years as one of the Netherlands’ most respected actresses. She appeared in numerous Dutch films, television series, and stage productions throughout the late 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Her acting work earned critical praise long before Hollywood audiences became familiar with her name. Reijn’s theater background especially helped shape her understanding of performance and character dynamics. Many critics believe her experience as an actress contributes to the natural chemistry and emotional tension found in her films today.
2. Halina Reijn Made Her Directorial Debut Before Hollywood Noticed Her
Although many people associate Halina Reijn’s directing career with Bodies Bodies Bodies, she had already directed projects before entering Hollywood. Her 2019 Dutch-language film Instinct received strong reviews and premiered at the Locarno Film Festival. The psychological drama explored themes of desire, manipulation, and power dynamics, many of which would later appear in her English-language projects. Instinct helped establish Reijn as a filmmaker unafraid to tackle morally complicated stories.
3. She Has a Strong Theater Background
Long before directing films, Halina Reijn built a successful career in theater. She performed with Toneelgroep Amsterdam, one of the Netherlands’ most respected theater companies, where she worked alongside acclaimed actors and directors. Her theater experience is visible in the dialogue-heavy scenes and ensemble interactions in her movies. Reijn often allows actors room to create natural rhythms and emotional tension, something many directors struggle to achieve.
4. Halina Reijn Was Raised in an Anthroposophy Household
One lesser-known fact about Halina Reijn is that she grew up in an anthroposophical household. Anthroposophy is a spiritual and philosophical movement founded by Austrian thinker Rudolf Steiner in the early 20th century. The belief system emphasizes creativity, personal development, spirituality, and a strong connection between human beings and the natural world. In the Netherlands, anthroposophy has influenced certain schools, parenting styles, and artistic communities for decades.
Reijn has spoken in interviews about how certain aspects of her upbringing have shaped her perspective on emotions, identity, and human behavior. Many fans believe that background may partially explain why her films often explore psychological tension, emotional vulnerability, and complicated personal dynamics. Her work frequently focuses on people struggling with insecurity, desire, and social pressure, themes that require a strong understanding of human psychology. While Reijn’s filmmaking style is uniquely her own, her unconventional upbringing clearly contributed to the creative voice audiences recognize today.
5. Halina Reijn’s Father Was Gay
Halina Reijn has spoken openly about growing up in a complicated family environment, including the fact that her father was gay. In interviews, she explained that her parents maintained their marriage despite her father’s sexuality, something that created emotional tension within the household during her childhood. Reijn has described her upbringing as both confusing and formative, particularly as she tried to understand relationships, identity, and emotional honesty from a young age.
Many fans believe those early experiences influenced the themes that later appeared in her creative work. Reijn’s films frequently explore vulnerability, secrecy, emotional repression, and complicated interpersonal dynamics. Rather than portraying relationships in simple terms, she often focuses on the uncomfortable emotions people hide from one another. The emotional complexity has become one of the defining characteristics of her storytelling style as both a writer and director.
6. She Developed an Interest in Acting at Age Six
Growing up in the tiny village of Wildervank, Halina Reijn and her family lived in a community without television. Although they were raised with music and paintings, the family never visited the cinema. However, when she was six, her babysitter took her to a local theater to watch Annie. For Reijn, it was love at first sight. Acting was the only thing she ever wanted to do. Luckily for her, both her parents supported her immensely. Her desire to be an actress led her parents to enroll her at a youth theater in Veendam.
7. Halina Reijn is an Alumnus of the Maastricht Academy of Dramatic Arts
Before becoming an acclaimed filmmaker and actress, Halina Reijn studied at the Maastricht Academy of Dramatic Arts in the Netherlands. The respected performing arts school has produced several notable Dutch actors and theater performers over the years, and Reijn’s time there helped shape the creative foundation that would later define her career. During her studies, she developed a strong understanding of stage performance, emotional expression, and character psychology.
Her theater training continues to influence her work behind the camera today. Many of Reijn’s films place heavy emphasis on dialogue, actor chemistry, and emotionally uncomfortable situations, all elements often sharpened through theatrical experience. The confidence she shows in directing ensemble casts can also be traced back to her years studying performance and storytelling at the academy. Even as she transitions further into filmmaking, her roots in dramatic arts remain a major part of her creative identity.
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