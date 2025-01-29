Top 5 Dutch Actors in Hollywood

While there are only a handful of Dutch actors in Hollywood, they have left a significant mark over the years with their unique talents and captivating performances. Although the Netherlands cinema isn’t recognized globally like other European cinemas, it has produced a few notable actors. From gripping dramas to blockbuster action films, these Dutch actors have shown their versatility and dedication to their roles.
These Dutch actors may not be household names for many of today’s film and television audiences, but they are familiar faces. For decades, Rutger Hauer was one of Hollywood’s most successful Dutch actors, starring in several blockbusters. Hauer died in the Netherlands from pancreatic cancer on July 19, 2019, at age 75. Continuing his legacy in Hollywood, these are the top five Dutch actors in Hollywood.
Famke Janssen
Arguably the face of Dutch actors in Hollywood, Famke Janssen is currently the most successful Dutch actor in Hollywood. The actress was born Famke Beumer Janssen in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on November 5, 1964. Although now a former model, Janssen moved to the United States to begin her modeling career in 1984. After she retired from modeling, Famke Janssen transitioned to acting, making her debut on television as a guest in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Famke Janssen’s first major screen role was playing the Bond girl, Xenia Onatopp, in the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye.
She continued to star in several other film and television projects. Janssen’s major breakthrough came when she was cast to portray Jean Grey/Phoenix in Bryan Singer’s 2000 X-Men movie. She reprised her role in two other installments that later formed the original X-Men film series and two other X-Men films. In the past decade, Famke Janssen also starred in Hemlock Grove (2013–2015), How to Get Away with Murder (2015–2020), The Blacklist (2016–2018), Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017), When They See Us (2019), Long Slow Exhale (2022), and most recently in Locked In (2023).
Michiel Huisman
Michiel Huisman is one of the most prominent Dutch actors in Hollywood today. Born in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on July 18, 1981, Huisman is an actor and singer. His earliest Hollywood role was playing a Dutch busker who plays keyboards and guitar on HBO’s drama series Treme (2010–2013). He also played Liam McGuinnis in Nashville (2012–2014) and Ellis in World War Z (2013).
However, his biggest career role was replacing Ed Skrein as Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones. Since then, he has become one of Hollywood’s busiest Dutch actors. Huisman’s other credits include Harley and the Davidsons (2016), The Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Flight Attendant (2020), and Echo 3 (2022–2023). On the big screen, his credits include The Invitation (2015), The Age of Adaline (2015), 2:22 (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon films.
Lotte Verbeek
Actress Lotte Verbeek represents a younger generation of Dutch actors in Hollywood. Besides being a talented actress, Verbeek is also a dancer and model. The actress was born in Venlo, Netherlands, on June 24, 1982, and has been interested in the performing arts since a young age. Lotte Verbeek made her professional acting debut in 2006 after completing High School. Since then, she has worked on several film, television, and theater projects. Verbeek’s first notable role was portraying Pope Alexander VI’s mistress and Pope Paul III’s sister, Giulia Farnese, in the historical drama series The Borgias. The show aired originally on Showtime in the United States from April 3, 2011, to June 16, 2013. However, it was canceled after its third season.
In 2014, Lotte Verbeek joined the main cast of Starz’s historical drama Outlander in season 1. She was cast as Geillis Duncan/Gillian Edgars and was part of the main cast until season 3. She returned in a guest role in season 7. Verbeek also played Lidewij Vliegenthart in Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort-led coming-of-age romance film The Fault in Our Stars. She played the assistant to Willem Dafoe’s Peter Van Houten character. The following year, Verbeek played the wife of Vin Diesel’s character in the fantasy action film The Last Witch Hunter (2015). Verbeek also portrayed Ana Jarvis in MCU’s TV series Agent Carter (2015) and Katarina Rostova on NBC’s The Blacklist (2016–2021).
Carice van Houten
Actress Carice van Houten is a celebrated Dutch actress known for her contributions to Hollywood and the Netherlands cinema. Her first notable appearance in an American production was portraying Nina Schenk Gräfin von Stauffenberg in Christopher McQuarrie’s 2008 thriller Valkyrie. Van Houten starred alongside Jude Law, Forest Whitaker, Liev Schreiber, and Alice Braga in Miguel Sapochnik’s 2010 sci-fi action film Repo Men.
Carice van Houten gained worldwide recognition for her roles as Melisandre in HBO’s Game of Thrones. The Dutch actress is also known for her roles in The Fifth Estate (2013), Race (2016), Brimstone (2016), and Dangerous Liaisons (2022). Carice van Houten previously dated German actor Sebastian Koch from 2005 to 2009 but is currently in a relationship with Australian actor Guy Pearce, for whom she has a child. Although van Houten has starred in several notable Hollywood films, she prefers to live and work in Europe.
Carel Struycken
Standing tall at 2.13 meters, Carel Struycken continues to captivate audiences on the small and big screens. Born in The Hague, Netherlands, on July 30, 1948, Struycken was discovered by chance by an agent. After abandoning her car in the middle of the street, the agent called out to him to cast him in a movie. Afterward, Carel Struycken’s unique appearance often landed him roles as a gentle giant or mysterious figure. Struycken made his screen debut in 1978, playing the Brute in the jukebox musical comedy film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
Carel Struycken joined the cast of the then ABC’s surrealist mystery-horror drama series Twin Peaks, playing the Giant. For audiences that watched or remember the series, his character helped give Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) clues to help find Laura Palmer’s (Sheryl Lee) killer. Struycken also played Lwaxana Troi’s (Majel Barrett) manservant, Mr. Homn, in 5 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1992. Carel Struycken is notably remembered for portraying Lurch in The Addams Family films, becoming the second actor to portray the character. He quickly became a fan favorite, charming audiences with his quiet yet commanding presence. Besides Struycken being one of the tallest Dutch actors, check out some of Hollywood’s tallest female actors.
