For more than 20 years, Big Brother has been a staple in the reality TV world and that won’t be changing any time soon. The series is gearing up for its 24th season, and viewers couldn’t be more excited. The contestants are also looking forward to getting into the house and competing for the cash prize. Among the House Guests this season is a woman named Nicole Layog. Although she has a calm demeanor and a sweet personality, Nicole is a competitive person who is willing to do [almost] anything it takes to be this season’s winner. Viewers are going to have to tune in to see how things pan out for Nicole, but either way it’s going t be a wild ride. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nicole Layog.
1. She’s From Florida
As of now, there isn’t much information out there on Nicole’s upbringing or her family background. However, something we do know is that Nicole was born and raised in Florida and it appears that she still lives there. You can bet that she loves taking advantage of the beautiful weather the Sunshine State has to offer.
2. She’s 41
One of the cool things about Big Brother is that it attracts a wide range of people. Over the years, there have been House Guests ranging from their late teens to mid-70s. At 41 years old, Nicole falls somewhere in the middle. Either way, age doesn’t really provide an advantage or disadvantage in this game.
3. She’s a Professional Chef
To lots of people, cooking is seen as a chore that is necessary for survival. To other people, however, cooking is an art form. Nicole is part of the latter group. She is a trained chef who is also known as The Butcher Goddess. Working in this field will probably pique some of her housemates’ interests.
4. She Doesn’t Have Any Previous TV Experience
Now that being on reality TV has become a viable career path, it’s pretty common to see people jump from show to show. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Nicole, though. As far as we know, Nicole did not have any on-screen experience prior to Big Brother. There’s also nothing to suggest that she has auditioned to be on any other reality TV shows.
5. She Used to Be a Police Officer
Nicole my be a chef these days, but that wasn’t always the case. Previously, she worked as a police officer in Broward County. Nicole has already made it clear that she isn’t going to open up to people in the house about her past in law enforcement as she fears this could potentially work against her.
6. She’s a Positive Person
Nicole is the kind of person who likes to see the glass as half full, and she’s bringing that attitude into the Big Brother House. According to Fandom, Nicole said, “I’m pretty easygoing. I know that I have a super positive attitude and that might bother some people at times. But I always look at the bigger picture and think of how great things are.” Hopefully, having this kind of mindset will come in handy for her during the show.
7. Some Predict She’ll Win It All
The 24th season of Big Brother just premiered on July 6th, but people are already making predictions about who they think is going to win. There are quite a few people who already have Nicole at the top of their list. Whether or not she ends up winning is yet to be determined, but it’s great to see that she’s already becoming a fan favorite.
8. She’s Good at Making Friends
Winning a show like Big Brother isn’t necessarily about being the most popular person in the house, but being likable certainly helps. In an interview with John Powell, Nicole shared that she is really good at forming relationships and she thinks this will help her during her time in the House.
9. She’s a Low Key Person
Any time a person does a reality show, it’s easy to assume that they are someone who craves attention. That isn’t always the case, though. At the moment, all of Nicole’s social media profiles have either been set to private or deactivated. However, it appears that even without being on the show she’s a fairly private person.
10. She Won’t Go Against Her Alliance
Alliances are a huge deal on Big Brother. Sometimes they can work out, and other times they don’t because selfishness starts to creep in. Nicole, however, has already made it clear that she has no plans to go against her alliance. Hopefully, that doesn’t end up working against her.