Eden McCoy: Rising Star of ‘General Hospital’ and Her Acting Journey

Actress Eden McCoy has come a long way on ABC’s General Hospital. The young actress has long captured the hearts of soap opera audiences with her performance and character. McCoy has played the beautiful and feisty Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital for almost a decade.
McCoy’s dedication to her character and career hasn’t gone unrecognized. With a career of over a decade, Eden McCoy is proving she’s got all it takes to stand out in Hollywood. As one of the rising stars of the longest-running American soap operas in production, Eden McCoy’s career has been phenomenal.
Eden McCoy Was Born In Los Angeles
The actress was born Eden Kelley McCoy in Los Angeles, California, on June 10, 2003. She was born to Jim McCoy and Natasha McCoy and is reportedly a single child. Eden McCoy attended The Marlborough School, a century-old college-preparatory secondary school in the Los Angeles Hancock Park neighborhood. After graduating, McCoy enrolled at the University of Southern California (USC). While in High School, Eden McCoy was reportedly excellent at volleyball. After becoming a champion volleyball player, McCoy earned a scholarship to study at USC.
Eden McCoy Discovered Her Passion For Acting At Theater Camp
Eden McCoy discovered her passion for acting before she turned 10. For most of her early years, McCoy had been a shy child. When she was in third grade, her parents decided enrolling her in a two-week theater camp was best. They had hoped the camp activities would help make McCoy more confident. At the time, despite having lived and raised a family in Los Angeles, no one in the McCoy family had ever been interested in the performing arts.
Participants were required to give a presentation at the end of the two-week camp. Although the performance was designed for parents, the camp management invited some Hollywood youth agents. Unbeknownst to her parents, Eden McCoy enjoyed the experience at the camp. As much fun as it was for her, McCoy and her parents were shocked when a youth agent approached them about Eden McCoy’s career prospects. McCoy’s parents supported her acting career as long as the child actress didn’t compromise her school grades.
Eden McCoy’s Early Career
Eden McCoy’s earliest project as a child actor was in commercials. After appearing in several commercials, McCoy landed her first acting role in 2011. According to her IMDb, the then-8-year-old actress was cast as Tiffany in the cheesy romantic movie Perfect Man. She also made her small screen debut in 2011 as a guest star in a single episode of Scary Tales.
Eden McCoy took a three-year hiatus from acting to focus on school. The actress returned in 2014, appearing in an uncredited guest role on Nickelodeon‘s comedy series The Thundermans. Before making her debut as Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital in 2015, McCoy starred in a feature-length film, Tenured, and a short film, Hit the Hitman.
General Hospital Became Eden McCoy’s Breakout Role
Then-head writer Robert Guza Jr created the Josslyn Jacks’ character. The character was introduced in General Hospital as Carly (Laura Wright) and Jasper “Jax” Jacks’ (Ingo Rademacher) miracle baby after Carly had suffered several miscarriages. Jasslyn’s parents renewed their marital vows in March 2009, conceiving the child during their honeymoon. This puts the character’s birth in late 2009. However, the character’s storyline and birth have been revised several times throughout General Hospital’s run.
After the character had been rapidly aged on General Hospital, Eden McCoy beat several other actresses to land the role of Josslyn Jacks. McCoy made her debut on General Hospital on October 14, 2015. Eden McCoy was 12 years old when she joined General Hospital. Since 2015, McCoy has portrayed the character on the show. The actress, who turned 21 in 2024, grew in front of audiences.
Just as her character grew and evolved in General Hospital, Eden McCoy also had to deal with combining school and her acting career. At the University of California and as a member of the USC volleyball team, McCoy had to find a way to balance life as a student, athlete, and actress. However, it soon began to take a toll on the young actress. As stated by Eden McCoy, I’m not doing Hannah Montana speed anymore. That’s not sustainable.” She explained, “Devoting my time to one thing – which is the thing I want to do with my life and my career – felt really important to me. School will always be there.” Her decision paid off, and she received three Daytime Emmy Awards nominations (winning 1) and two Soap Hub Award nominations.
Eden McCoy’s Other Acting Roles
With General Hospital acting as a launchpad for her career, Eden McCoy has since capitalized on its opportunities. In 2016, McCoy was cast in the lead role as Cassie in the science fiction adventure The Kids from 62-F. For her performance, alongside that of her co-stars, McCoy was nominated for Best Young Ensemble Cast – Feature Film at the 2017 Young Entertainer Awards.
The next year, she starred in the TV movie The Nerd Posse. In the late 2010s, Eden McCoy starred in a few other projects. She guest-starred in an episode of Walk the Prank and starred in two short films, Cookies and Crime (2018) and Lit (2019). She was nominated for Best Ensemble in the May Award of New Jersey Film Awards for her performance in Lit. Besides Eden McCoy, K-Drama actor Byeon Woo-seok is another of television’s rising stars.
