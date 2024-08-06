Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles

A harrowing accident on Los Feliz Boulevard

Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was involved in a serious accident while riding his electric bike on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles. The incident took place on July 29, around 5 p.m., during heavy traffic conditions.

The nature of the accident

According to law enforcement sources, Pax was not wearing a helmet when his e-bike collided with the rear of a vehicle that had stopped at a red light. Initial reports indicate that he sustained a significant head injury and was experiencing severe hip pain following the crash.

Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles

Immediate medical care

First responders arrived within minutes of the crash and provided essential emergency care. Medics were initially concerned that Pax might have a brain bleed. He was quickly stabilized and transported to the hospital where he was admitted to the ICU.

Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles

Pax’s current condition and family support

Dr. Smith, Head of Emergency Medicine at the hospital, stated, Our main focus right now is on ensuring Pax’s full recovery and providing him with the best medical care possible.

Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles

Fortunately, Pax has since been released from the ICU and is now beginning his journey towards recovery. This process will include extensive physical therapy to address the injuries he sustained during the accident.

Angelina Jolie by her son’s side

Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie has remained a constant presence by her son’s side throughout this ordeal. A source close to the family explained, Angelina Jolie has been constantly by her son Pax’s side post-accident, offering support and ensuring he receives the best possible care during his recovery.

No legal implications or charges

Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles

The investigation by law enforcement confirmed there was no evidence of any criminal activity associated with the accident. Los Angeles Police Officer David Cuellar clarified the circumstances, stating, A vehicle was waiting at a red light, and an individual on an electric bike rear-ended the vehicle.

