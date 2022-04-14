The dream of finding hidden treasure is something that most people let go of in childhood. However, for treasure hunters like Gabriel Villescas, treasure hunting is much more than just a childhood dream. In fact, it is something that he is dedicated his entire life to. Gabriel is especially interested in locating the Aztec treasure that was allegedly hidden under the curse of the Emporer Montezuma. His dedication to finding this treasure has earned him a spot on the cast of The History Channel series Lost Gold of the Aztecs. The show follows Gabriel and other treasure hunters as they work to lift the curse and find the treasure. Whether they actually find anything is yet to be determined, but the journey will definitely be entertaining. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriel Villescas.
1. He Has Always Loved Exploring
Gabriel was born and raised in New Mexico and it was there where he discovered his love for treasure hunting. He has always loved the idea of finding treasure and he is a natural-born explorer. Hopefully, his passion for exploration will eventually lead him to the treasure he has been searching for for years.
2. Lost Gold of the Aztecs Is His First TV Appearance
There are some cast members on Lost Gold of the Aztecs who have been on other TV shows in the past. That isn’t true for Gabriel, though. Being on this show is his first step into the entertainment industry. Now that he’s gotten his foot in the door, he may decide to take advantage of other on-screen opportunities.
3. He Is Happily Married
From the outside looking in, it might seem like treasure hunting is the most important thing in Gabriel’s life. In reality, however, nothing means more to him than his family. It’s unclear exactly how long he and his wife have been together, but they appear to have a very solid relationship.
4. He Has Worked For The City of Albuquerque
Even though his life revolves around treasure hunting, that hasn’t been the only way Gabriel supported himself over the years. According to Open Payrolls, Gabriel worked as a code enforcement specialist in Albuquerque for several years. It’s unclear if he still holds this position.
5. He Is a Dog Person
If you’ve ever had a dog, you know that there’s lots of truth to the old adage that dogs are man’s best friend. There is something about the bond between humans and pups that is simply inexplicable. This is something that Gabriel understands completely. He loves dogs and has had his own fur babies over the years.
6. He Likes His Privacy
Even though Gabriel is on a reality TV show, he isn’t someone who is obsessed with being in the spotlight. He seems to really enjoy his privacy and he lives a fairly low-key lifestyle. That said, he is fairly active on Instagram and he occasionally shares photos of his loved ones.
7. He Likes Cooking
Some people may be surprised to find out that Gabriel likes spending time in the kitchen, but it’s the truth. Gabriel’s Instagram profile reveals that he enjoys cooking and is capable of making a variety of dishes. Some of his favorite things to make include steak and pizza. Cooking isn’t just something Gabriel likes to do in his free time, it’s also one of the ways he shows love to his family.
8. He Knows How to Use Heavy Machinery
When some people envision treasure hunting, they automatically think of people wandering around with shovels and metal detectors hoping to uncover something valuable. However, Gabriel’s brand of treasure hunting is far more intense. He often uses heavy equipment in his searches and his ability to maneuver these machines has helped him countless times.
9. He Is Interested in Spanish History
We’ve already established that Gabriel is passionate about looking for treasure, but that isn’t the only thing he cares about. His bio on The History Channel website states that he has “deeply studied Spanish history”. His knowledge and respect for this history play a big role in who he is as a person and how he approaches his quest for treasure.
10. He Is An Entrepreneur
No matter what someone chooses to do in life, being able to wear different hats is usually a key component in their success. This is something that Gabriel does well. In addition to everything else he does, Gabriel also owns a trucking company based in New Mexico. It’s unclear exactly what kind of company this is.