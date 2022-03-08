Furiosa Won’t be a Big Chase Movie

A large portion of the Mad Max movies has always been bound up in the thrill of the chase, as a good portion of the story has to do with fast cars and insane stunts that cause a serious amount of damage and excite the audience. But Furiosa apparently won’t feature that same kind of intensity, at least not from the same perspective. It feels like a gamble that will hopefully pay off, and given that it still exists in the Mad Max universe there’s a lot of hope that things will continue to be just as hectic but also take a direction that will support Furiosa’s beginning. The love that was doled out for this character during Fury Road was impressive, but given that Charlize Theron won’t be a part of this project, and Anya Taylor-Joy will be taking on the titular role, it begs the question of how much is going to change and how much is going to be deemed acceptable by the fans. Plenty of people might state that they’re excited and ready to see what will come of this idea, but if history has taught us anything when it comes to cinema, people tend to be contradictory as a rule, not as an exception.
A Mad Max movie without a chase scene sounds kind of interesting, especially since one has to remember that while it exists in the same universe, it’s bound to be a very different story. This spinoff could invigorate the franchise in a way that might create a need to expand the Mad Max universe even more. It’s a good question to wonder how far this universe might go, and where it might travel. If it goes beyond the scope of the landscape that people know and recognize, it could start to tatter and fray at the edges unless someone with enough ambition and the right story comes along.
The success of Furiosa has a lot of factors to rely on when the time comes, and the main premise is just one of them. Another is the acting, which can be broken down to the dialogue, which can kill a movie if it’s lackluster, no matter how great the actors might be. Having Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth as major parts of the cast will be a huge boon since their presence should be able to draw a large number of fans to the movie, but from there it’s up to the writers to come up with believable dialogue and situations that will feel as though they come naturally and belong in the same universe as the rest of the tales that have come along thus far. Plus, it will be up to the actors to make the fans believe in the story since if it does deviate from the massive chase scenes, it goes without saying that the overall story will need to be something great enough to make people forget about the lack. That does beg the question though, what will a movie in this franchise be like without a chase scene? It’s easy to think there might be one or two that occur during the course of the feature, but nothing on the grand scale that’s come before.
If there’s a concern about not including the character of Max or even a decent chase scene it’s going to hopefully be quelled by the idea that this spinoff will cling to the main idea of the story while offering up something different that will defy the expectations of the fans, while at the same time giving them something similar enough to what they’ve seen to avoid going too far off track. Furiosa doesn’t sound like a movie idea that’s bound to tiptoe around the idea of dragging the world of Mad Max in a different direction for at least one movie, if not something else when all is said and done. It might sound a bit odd, but some folks are appearing to like the character of Furiosa a little more than the main character that started the whole story. Or maybe it has more to do with the idea of taking on the perspective of another character that hasn’t been around for a few movies now.
Sometimes a fresh idea is needed to keep an old idea alive and kicking, and who knows, maybe down the line, we’ll see Max and Furiosa meet up again for another adventure. But for now, it’s fair to think that we’re going to get a story that will feature one of the more badass characters to come out of the wasteland in a while. Passing judgment on this idea is, at this time, not a smart idea since it’s fair to think that waiting to see how it turns out could leave a lot of fans and critics eating their words.