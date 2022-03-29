Born Trente Heavyn Stewart, she is best known to the world as Fivel. The multi-talented actress was born to be a performer and she makes that very clear every time she steps in front of the camera. Since starting her acting career, she has gotten the chance to work on a wide variety of projects which has allowed her to cross paths with some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names. Lots of people will recognize her from her tole in TV shows like Atypical and [email protected], but she has also lit up the big screen. In 2022, she was cast as Chris in a movie called Umma in which she plays Sandra Oh’s on-screen daughter. Not only is her past very impressive, but her future is looking bright, too. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Fivel Stewart.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Fivel was born and raised southern California and she comes from a very close-knit family. Her mother has Japanese, Korean, and Chinese roots while her father has European and Native American ancestry. During an interview with Mixed Asian Media, Fivel shared that she identifies as Asian and Native American.
2. She’s Trained In Martial Arts
When I said that Fivel was multitalented, I wasn’t joking. On top of being a great actress, Fivel also spend several years training in martial arts and it’s something she got very good at. She started competing when she was just six years old and in 2003 she was inducted into the Black Belt Junior Hall Of Fame.
3. She Likes to Read
Fivel’s schedule can get pretty hectic so she probably doesn’t have a lot of time to just sit back and relax. However, when she does get that time reading is one of the ways she likes to spend it. She enjoys curling up with a good book and occasionally she shares what she’s reading with her followers on Instagram.
4. She Isn’t Shy About Standing Up For What She Believes In
Fivel is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to share her thoughts on the things she believes in. Over the years, she has been serious about using her platform to raise awareness about various issues. Fighting against racism is one of the things she’s most passionate about.
5. She’s Been Acting Since She Was a Child
Fivel has been in and around the entertainment industry for as long as she can remember. Both of her parents have been in the business for decades and Fivel grew up watching them work. She started her acting journey when she was around seven years old and she hasn’t looked back since.
6. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Even though Fivel grew up with parents who work in the entertainment industry, she still had a peaceful and ‘normal’ childhood. She grew up on a ranch where she spent a lot of time riding horses. This love for the outdoors is something that has followed her into adulthood and she loves any chance she gets to be out in nature.
7. She’s Done A Lot of Stunts
These days, Fivel is best known for her work as an actress, but she is also a stunt woman. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “Before I started to really act, my occupation was stunt doubling in stunts for my dad. He would stunt coordinate films, so I would just go with him and assist him. I would rig, I would light people on fire and I would do whatever he needed me to do. To this day, that’s still one of my favorite things to do.”
8. She Was In An Episode of The O.C.
If you were a teenager during the early 2000s, then you probably have fond memories of the TV series The O.C. However, even if you were a huge fan who saw every episode, you may not have realized that Fivel made a brief appearance. In 2006, she had a small role in an episode called “The Avengers”.
9. She Was In A Band
At just 25 years old, Fivel has already done more than some people will in their entire lives. When she was younger, she was the lead singer of a band called My Allowance as well as a band called 5L. Her talents gave her the opportunity to go on tour with big artists such as Demi Lovato and Menudo.
10. She Was Home Schooled For Much of Her Life
When you’re childhood is as busy as Fivel’s was, it can be difficult to maintain a regular school schedule. She attended school until she was in fifth grade and then transitioned into being homeschooled. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she went to college.