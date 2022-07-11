Five WWE Superstars That Could Win The WWE Championship Next

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for almost two years at the time of writing this and has also been WWE Champion since WrestleMania 38. This sort of dominant reign as champion hasn’t been seen since the 1980s when Hulk Hogan was a top star in the company. It will be a monumental moment when Roman Reigns finally loses his championships and the WWE Superstar that dethrones the Tribal Chief will become a made man. But, who will be the one to defeat the Head of the Table? Let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars that could become the next WWE Champion.
5. Seth Rollins
When WWE need a dependable performer to step up, Seth Rollins is usually one of their go-to Superstars. Rollins has enjoyed multiple world championship reigns in WWE and has regularly been featured in the main event scene for many years. Recently, Seth Rollins has been involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes before Rhodes suffered a devastating injury. And now, Rollins is currently between rivalries as WWE look at where to take the character next. So, could Rollins become the next WWE Champion in order to take the loss against Cody Rhodes when he eventually returns to the company? It is possible, but he is unlikely to be the next WWE Champion, however, he could become a transitional champion in the future.
4. Austin Theory
Austin Theory has become the next protege of Vince McMahon, with him regularly appearing in segments with the Chairman, which will only help further his career. Theory has had a very busy year with WWE. He has created a very successful gimmick based on being an influencer, with Vince McMahon appearing in many selfies. He was part of a segment at WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin which saw him take a Stone Cold Stunner. And, he is the current Money In The Bank briefcase holder, which guarantees him a WWE Championship match within the next year, this certainly sounds like he is being positioned to be a major star in WWE. But, will he be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his near 700-day reign? Probably not. Although it is possible, there are many better options that WWE could, and should, go with.
3. Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE after a six-year absence which saw him overhaul his character and become an Executive in All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes returned at WrestleMania as the surprise opponent against Seth Rollins. Following this match, Cody Rhodes continued his feud with Rollins but unfortunately suffered an injury prior to Hell In A Cell, which saw his pectoral muscle tear completely. This will put him out of action for the rest of the year which has derailed any plans the WWE had for Cody Rhodes. It was rumored that Rhodes was due to win the Money In The Bank briefcase which would grant him a guaranteed WWE Championship match. This was likely going to be the case to set up Cody finally winning a world championship in the company, and he still could in the future. It is possible that he could return at the Royal Rumble, which if he wins means he will challenge for the title at WrestleMania 39.
2. Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had one of the longest rivalries in WWE history and especially in modern times. Both Superstars faced each other at WrestleMania 38 and are once again set to do battle at Summerslam. This means that Brock Lesnar has a very real chance at being the WWE Superstar that finally defeats Roman Reigns. But, I don’t think this will be the case as it is extremely likely that WWE is saving this monumental moment for one other WWE Superstar.
1. Drew McIntyre
When it comes to who will likely finally dethrone Roman Reigns to win the WWE/Universal Championship after his incredibly long reign that has lasted over 670 days, Drew McIntyre is a very plausible option. Many rumors suggested that Cody Rhodes was set to win the championship before he was sidelined with an injury. But, now that has happened plans will have been changed, and the Scottish Warriorwill likely fill that spot. WWE is set to head to the UK for a PPV for the first time since 2003 this September with the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff. It has already been announced that Drew McIntyre will be challenging for the WWE Championship at the event, and has been featured heavily in the event’s promotional material. With it being treated as a major event and not a glorified house show, we can expect some big moments to happen during the event, and what bigger moment could they create than crowning a new WWE Champion?