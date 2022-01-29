Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of The Righteous Gemstones

Danny McBride returns as Jesse Gemstone, a member of the famous and dysfunctional family of televangelists. The acting veteran joins a top-notch cast that also features John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman. This list will highlight the five worst movies that involve the cast of The Righteous Gemstones. Each of the movies has ten or more unfavorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated (Sorry Kronk’s New Groove and The Jungle Book 2). Let’s get started with the first movie.
Land of the Lost
This horrendous remake sees scientist Rick Marshall, his assistant Holly, and survivalist Will sucked into a space-time vortex into a world dominated by dinosaurs. With little resources for their survival, Rick, Holly, and Will must rely on a primate named Chaka to try and survive long enough to figure out a way back home. This loosely based adaptation of the television series mainly fails due to its lack of a cohesive plot. Land of the Lost feels like a series of bad SNL skits that were discarded and somehow turned into a barely functional 1-hour and 42-minute feature. Despite the heavyweight comedic talents of Will Ferrell and Danny McBride, neither actor can save this mess of a script that just isn’t funny despite the wealth of potential.
Rock the Kasbah
In this misguided comedy, a washed-up music manager is in need of finding new talent after his last client dumps him. Luckily for Richie, he meets Salima Khan, a Pashtun teenager with a great voice who has dreams of becoming the first female to compete on the television show “Afghan Star.” Richie embarks on a treacherous journey with the aid of a hooker, two war profiteers, and a mercenary, in order to potentially get his new clients dreams realized. What’s strange about Rock the Kasbah is that the premise is both unique and brimming with some fun potential, but the script doesn’t simply know what to do with it. It’s oddly bland, and despite having A-list names such as Bill Murray in the film, it lacks any urgency and energy. More importantly, Rock the Kasbah just isn’t a funny movie. What’s worse, the film can be tonally insensitive and isn’t as sharp in commentary as it thinks that it is.
The Hangover Part III
This unnecessary sequel reunites the Wolfpack two years later after their disastrous trip in Bangkok. Now, the gang tries to search for Alan, whose gone off his meds, trying to search for some type of purpose in his life. The Wolfpack revisits the same place that it all began: Las Vegas. The good news: The Hangover Part III wisely deviates from the known formula of the franchise, creating a fresh and original adventure with the Wolfpack. The bad? The Hangover Part III proves why the series should’ve stopped at one. Part III just isn’t funny, and the added darkness and ugliness of the film takes away the joy of seeing the gang back in Las Vegas. Giving Alan more screentime proves that he’s better served as a supporting character, and the remaining cast members don’t have the same energy and excitement that they had in the first two entries. Wisely, the series ended here, it’s just a shame that it took two movies to come to this realization that the original Hangover can’t be topped.
Transformers: The Last Knight
In the weirdly popular Michael Bay saga, Humans are a war with Transformers, again. This time, it’s up to Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, and the remaining band of heroes to save the world…again. Look, this is a Michael Bay Transformers film, so you should know what to expect by now. Slim (and that’s generous) to no character development, copious amounts of product advertisement, explosion and action porn, lame racial stereotypes and even lamer dialogue and jokes. What’s worse is that this film is at a bloated 2 hours and 28-minutes. This is supposedly Michael Bay’s final go as the director in the Transformers franchise. Let’s hope he keeps that promise.
Jexi
Unfortunately, Jexi is no Her as this muddled mess of a comedy centers on Phil, who’s addicted to his cell phone. He has no friends, and his love life is pretty much dead in the water. Forced to upgrade to a new phone, Phil gets the latest model that comes with an artificial intelligence life coach named Jexi. With Jexi’s help, Phil starts to have a real life, but as soon as he becomes less dependent on his phone, the real nightmare for Phil begins. Jexi could’ve been a fascinating character study on modern society’s obsession with technology, instead it becomes a lame rom com that barely scratches the surface of its potentially gripping premise.