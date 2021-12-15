Five Scenes Where Christian Bale Proved that He Was the Best Choice for Batman

We have already seen countless of Batman films come to life throughout the years yet here we are still wanting more. The various actors who have donned the iconic black Batsuit have given us with their own interpretations to the DC Comics’ superhero, and were able to portray him during the different timelines in his life. One of Hollywood actors who has proven to be an excellent choice for the Batman role is Christian Bale (American Psycho). He starred in three Batman films, which were part of acclaimed director, Christopher Nolan’s, the Dark Knight trilogy. Bale is one of the few actors who can really immerse himself into a role. His extreme physical transformations have made him barely recognizable one too many times. He has proven his love for and mastery of his craft, and this is evident in each character he portrays. Here are five scenes where Christian Bale proved that he was the best choice for Bruce Wayne/Batman:
5. The training scene in Batman Begins
This scene where Bruce Wayne relocates to Asia to undergo rigid combat training under the watch of Henri Ducard, portrayed by Liam Neeson (Taken) and Ra’s Al Ghul, portrayed by Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai) was monumental in Bruce’s return to Gotham as Batman. A lot of memorable teachings were imparted to Bruce during the training, which included Henri’s reminder to first master your own fear before you are able to manipulate the fears in others. The dialogues during the training sequences were impeccable, and Bale showed us how to conquer one’s fears and inhibitions like a true pro.
4. The “I’m Batman” introduction scene in Batman Begins
The thrilling scene when Batman first appears to powerful mob boss, Carmine Falcone, portrayed by Tom Wilkinson (Shakespeare in Love) may be one of the most epic “I’m Batman” introductions of all time. The fear in Falcone’s eyes only showed how even the most notorious of criminals feared the masked superhero. The whole sequence felt like watching a suspense horror film, and the unpredictability of it all was reflected in each shot. Batman movies usually have this air of mysteriousness, and this scene captured it to a T. Leave it to Bale to keep us on our toes, and have our hearts racing with every confrontation scene.
3. When Batman kidnaps Mr. Lau from Hong Kong in The Dark Knight
Some of the things we look forward to in Batman films are the high-tech gadgets, badass armory, and fancy Bat Mobile that Bruce Wayne gets to enjoy with his multi-billion dollar empire. The scene in the film where Batman finds a clever way to kidnap Mr. Lau, antagonist and CEO of Lau Security Investments Holdings, showcases all this and more. It’s one of the few times in the film franchise where Batman is able to use the gadgets in his utility belt, and get the job down in the nick of time (2 minutes and 30 seconds to be exact). This kind of precision is one of the little details that make the Dark Knight trilogy one of a kind, and Bale’s portrayal of Batman definitely one for the books.
2. When Batman interrogates the Joker in The Dark Knight
The Joker is easily one of the most iconic villains in the Batman franchise. The Dark Knight installment had Heath Ledger (Brokeback Mountain) portray the part with flying colors. The scene where Batman comes face-to-face with the psychotic villain in the interrogation room is a masterclass in acting. The Joker plays mind games with Batman and officer Jim Gordon, portrayed by Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), while he puts the lives of Bruce’s love interest, Rachel Dawes, portrayed by Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Honourable Woman) and district attorney, Harvey Dent, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart (Olympus Has Fallen) in limbo. Batman had to beat the hell out of the Joker to get answers out of him, but he still acts nonchalant and even has the energy to laugh after each sucker punch. This scene only shows how twisted the Joker really is, and how truly effective Ledger and Bale are in their roles.
1. Batman’s sacrifice scene in The Dark Knight Rises
The scene was one of the iconic moments in the last installment of The Dark Knight trilogy. We have the touching moment when Batman finally reveals his true identity to Jim Gordon, as well as the part where Batman joins forces with Catwoman, portrayed by Anne Hathaway (The Princess Diaries), and sacrifices himself by flying a nuclear bomb away from the city and straight into the harbor instead. The ending scene of the film that follows soon after is open-ended, as it allows for fans to come up with their own version of “happily ever after”. One of the themes in The Dark Knight explored the saying, “You die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.” Bruce has battled with a lot of darkness throughout his life, and this sacrifice scene was a realistic send-off and chance for redemption.