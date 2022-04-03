We are fortunate to be living in an era where strong and independent women are looked up to. It was not so long ago when women were considered as second-class citizens and had unequal rights. As Bob Dylan famously sung, “the times they are a-changin’”— and so are women’s role in society. There have been so many inspirational women who have shaped our world in more ways than we could imagine. They have shattered barriers and made this world a much better place to reside in. Here are five powerful biopics about strong female leaders:
5. Elizabeth
The biographical period drama was based on the early years of the reign of Elizabeth I of England, portrayed by Cate Blanchett (Ocean’s 8). Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne after the untimely death of her half-sister, Mary I. Taking on this new role entailed a lot of difficulties. There was the adjustment period coupled with plots and threats to take the monarch down. The film depicted how Queen Elizabeth rose above it all and grew into an empowered woman who people ended up looking up to. Having a woman in a position of power can be intimidating for a lot of people. These events also transpired during a time when male dominance was highly recognized in society. The Queen turned out victorious and paved the way for future monarchs to follow her example.
4. The Queen
The film is another biological drama that covered the life of the Royal Family. It starred Helen Mirren (Hitchcock), in the title role of Queen Elizabeth II. The movie was set during a tumultuous time that shook the monarchy. Princess Diana, the ex-wife of the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, had just perished in a tragic car accident, and the media and public were at a frenzy for answers. Since the late Princess was no longer part of the royal family, her death was not to be treated as an official royal death. This add to the tension surrounding the situation and led to a public uproar that needed to be addressed right away. The Queen is known for her calm demeanor and sound decision making. This was put to the test during this controversial time, and she managed to pull through, as always. The Queen has devoted her life to serving the Crown, and she continues to do so by being a pillar of strength and a shining example for the next generation of monarchs.
3. The Iron Lady
Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada) killed it in her portrayal of former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, in the biographical drama. Thatcher’s reign happened in a time where Britain was facing a lot of social and economic issues. Her bold moves and iron fist garnered mixed reactions and socio-economic unrest, but she always had the nation’s best interests at heart. The film gives us a closer look at Thatcher’s political journey as the longest-serving Prime Minister in the United Kingdom of the 20thcentury, as well as the first woman to hold office. Streep’s critically acclaimed portrayal also made us understand her judgements and the decisions she made even better. Thatcher is an epitome of a dedicated leader who did not let criticisms bring her down. She proved that women could also be competent leaders, and her name is one that made history, for the right reasons.
2. Erin Brockovich
The legal drama followed the case of Erin Brockovich, portrayed by Julia Roberts (Eat Pray Love), a woman who bravely fought against the energy corporation, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), for its unscrupulous acts that led to a deadly water contamination incident in the small town of Hinkley, California. The case became a major class action lawsuit that was spearheaded by Erin’s efforts to unveil the truth behind the controversy that was affecting so many lives of innocent residents. The film makes us realize the power that comes with speaking up for what is right. The truth will prevail at the end, and the misdoings of the opposing party will eventually suffer the repercussions of their actions.
1. Frida
We got to know the renowned surrealist Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo, through this biographical drama. The story followed the different stages of the personal and professional life of Frida, portrayed by Salma Hayek (Eternals), from the time she suffered a devastating accident at a young age up until she discovered her passion and became a figurehead in the worldwide art scene. The artist’s story was far from the beautiful artworks she brought to life. It was filled with tragedy, but she never stopped trying to rise above them all. The human spirit is oftentimes underestimated. A lot of great things are achieved when someone is pushed to his/her limits. The same can be said for Frida, who despite, all the challenges, was still able to inspire us through her vibrant artworks. It’s an inspirational film about an inspirational woman whose legacy will continue on in the generations to come.