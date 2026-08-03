Five Comedy Directors Who Transitioned to Horror and Nailed It

Believe it or not, comedy and horror share the exact same DNA. Both genres rely entirely on subverting expectations, flawless spatial awareness, agonizing tension, and a perfectly timed execution. This doesn’t matter whether the payoff is a punchline or a blood-curdling scream.
So, it’s no surprise that more and more comedy directors are making the switch to horror. While there are eclectic directors out there – like Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott – who have tackled an array of genres, there is a handful who made their name in comedy and then did a complete 180 flip. Here are five of the most shining examples.
5. David Gordon Green
David Gordon Green made a name for himself in the TV comedy world with the wacky Eastbound & Down before helming cult studio comedy movies like Pineapple Express and The Sitter. Directing stars like Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill, who were then two of the biggest names in comedy, Green became a go-to choice for comedies. However, he slowly started shifting gears.
After proving he could handle weighty grit with drama films like Joe and Stronger, Green took a deep dive into horror by taking on one of the most iconic franchises of all time: Halloween. Despite its name alluding to the possibility that it is a remake, Green’s acclaimed movie is actually a legacy sequel that takes place exactly 40 years after the events of the original movie. By completely ignoring all other sequels in the franchise, Green taps into John Carpenter‘s original dread, crafting a slow-burn horror that brutally explodes in the right moments. When he took over the franchise, he didn’t just focus on the slasher elements – he focused on the messy, generational trauma of Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) family, adding a layer of drama missing from previous sequels.
4. John Krasinski
John Krasinski gained mainstream fame for his role as Jim Halpert in The Office. At the same time, he honed his skills as a director, directing three episodes between 2010 and 2012. From here, he went on to direct the comedy drama movie, The Hollars. After subverting expectations by becoming an action hero in Jack Ryan, Krasinski tried his hand at horror and delivered possibly the most original terror flick of 2018 with A Quiet Place.
For nine straight seasons of The Office, Krasinski’s comedy relied entirely on micro-expressions, looking at a camera, and letting the silence between characters create the laugh. He translated this flawlessly into A Quiet Place, where audio is an utter death sentence. He choreographs the physical space and silence so beautifully that a single creaking floorboard carries the emotional weight of a massive explosion. In 2027, he will return to the horror genre with A Quiet Place Part III.
3. Curry Barker
Curry Barker is the latest YouTube star to cross over to Hollywood. With his critically-lauded film Obsession, his comedy skills have lent themselves beautifully to one of the most uncomfortable phycological horror films of the last decade. Known for his comedy sketches and short films from his channel That’s a Bad Idea, Barker is a master of taking a completely normal, relatable everyday interaction and subtly twisting it until it feels profoundly wrong.
Internet comedy demands a lightning-fast hook to keep viewers from scrolling past. With Obsession, Barker applies that exact pacing to horror, creating a frantic, paranoid atmosphere that bridges digital reality with supernatural dread. Grossing close to $300 million at the global box office, this film has put Barker on the map. To that, he has been tapped to helm a complete re-imagining of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time.
2. Zach Cregger
Much like Krasinski, Zach Cregger is another horror movie director who sharpened his skills in pacing in the comedy world. As a founding member and primary writer of the sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U’ Know, which gained a massive cult following, Cregger quickly became known for absurdist humor. However, when he started to incorporate darker comedy into the mix, it became clear that he was gearing up for a transition.
Despite how suspenseful and shocking his horror films are, his comedy roots are present in the perfect moments to either alleviate tension or subvert the audience. Sketch comedy teaches you to throw out the rulebook and follow a bizarre premise to its absolute limit. In Barbarian, Cregger structure-shatters the film multiple times, completely shifting characters and eras mid-movie. With Weapons, he uses a non-linear approach that helps slowly unravel the sheer terror of the film. His next horror venture will see him take on the Resident Evil universe.
1. Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele‘s unique approach to horror filmmaking comes from his lack of fear around tackling uncomfortable social commentaries. Through this style, he has often labelled his films as social thrillers, a genre where the ultimate villain is society itself. If you examine his sketch comedy work, this is something he was doing all along anyway. However, when backed with the might of horror, his style truly elevates.
With his first horror movie, Get Out, Peele took the exact blueprint of a Key & Peele sketch – identifying an uncomfortable cultural or racial truth and escalating it to the point of absurdity – and made it terrifying. By utilizing comedy as a relief valve – Peele lets the audience laugh so their guard drops, making the subsequent scare hit twice as hard. After following up with Us and Nope, the Oscar-winner has proven he plans on sticking around the genre for the foreseeable future as he prepares for his next slice of terror.
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