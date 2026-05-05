Jack O’Connell: The New Face of Horror Joins Another Big Franchise

Jack O’Connell first terrified audiences in 2008 with his role as a sadistic teenage murderer in Eden Lake. At just 17-years-old at the time of filming, he brought forth a level of intensity that stood tall next to his Hollywood-level co-stars. Circling towards more heroic roles for a while afterwards, 2025 saw his profile elevate massively thanks to his role in two acclaimed horror films.
Sinners became the most-nominated movie at the Oscars of all time, bagging 16 nods. Although Jack O’Connell was beaten out of a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category by co-star Delroy Lindo, his rendition still garnered a wealth of attention. He then took his menace to the next level with 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. These roles have clearly struck a note with people across the industry as well audiences as he just signed up to yet another big horror franchise. Here’s everything we know so far.
Jack O’Connell Joins A Quiet Place Part III
It’s clear that Jack O’Connell fast becoming one of horror’s most sought-after names. Taking to his official Instagram, writer/director John Krasinski confirmed his return to the franchise after stepping away for A Quiet Place: Day One in 2024. His post featured a table of scripts with the cast names marked on them. O’Connell’s script was laid alongside returning stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, as well as new cast members Jason Clarke and Katy O’Brian.
Krasinski didn’t reveal any plot details for A Quiet Place Part III. However, his caption read: “So proud to be a part of this #AQuietPlace family… old and new! Here we go!” He then confirmed the release date of July 30th, 2027.
Will Jack O’Connell Be a Villain in A Quiet Place Part III
The primary threats in the universe of A Quiet Place are the deadly creatures that hunt on sound. In Part II, we are introduced to other characters outside of the family. While some are somewhat murky, none serve as solid antagonists. For the franchise to do something different with Part III, it’s likely that a human villain will need to be introduced. However, if Jack O’Connell was to take on this part, it could be too similar in vein to Jimmy Crystal in the 28 Years Later movies – a human threat amongst the infected.
As mentioned, there are no plot details publicly available as of yet. For all we know, if there’s a human villain, it could be Jason Clarke or Katy O’Brian stepping up. O’Connell has showcased his ability to mix charm with menace, making his antagonists deeply enthralling. But he has also played formidable heroes in movies like Unbroken, and loveable bad boys in TV series like Skins, Godless, and SAS Rogue Heroes. So, which ever type of role he takes on, he will most likely captivate regardless and continue his climb as one of Hollywood’s biggest horror stars.
Why He Won’t Be Typecast
Before A Quiet Place Part III hits movie theaters, Jack O’Connell will grace the silver screen in a host of projects. He has a supporting role in the upcoming boxing drama, Pretty Boy Delaney. The role is believed to be small and O’Connell will be the big name draw amongst a cast of relatively unknown indie actors. He will also be a supporting member of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, reportedly playing the brother of the film’s central protagonist, Kaitlyn Dever.
O’Connell will also reprise his role as the chaotic but heroic Paddy Mayne in season three of SAS Rogue Heroes, before starring alongside Guy Pearce in Danny Boyle‘s docudrama, Ink. This role is already kicking up industry chit chat of a potential Oscar nod come 2027. Seeing as he missed out in 2026, and is sharing the screen with a previous nominee, and being directed by an Oscar winner, it’s easy to see where this conjecture is coming from.
So, even if he does board A Quiet Place Part III as a villain, these other works will back up his eclecticism. Chances are, horror fans will be hoping he lets out his menace again for the anticipated monster sequel. But Krasiski could flip the script and cast him in a totally different role. For now, only time will tell.
Read Next: 7 Times Jack O’Connell Portrayed a Real-Life Person
Follow Us