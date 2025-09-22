All Zach Cregger Movies and TV Shows, Ranked

With a career spanning over two decades, Zach Cregger movies have shown a remarkable range. From raunchy comedies to tense, atmospheric horror masterpieces, few filmmakers can match Cregger’s versatility. As his filmography evolved, so did his creative ambitions. Cregger’s early work captured the chaotic humor of youth, while his recent projects have had more complex, genre-bending narratives.
With his recent success in the horror genre, it’s no surprise he was hired to write and direct Sony Pictures’ upcoming Resident Evil film. If anything, this has put Cregger in the spotlight, as the previous reboot from the franchise performed poorly in comparison to Paul W. S. Anderson’s installments in the original series. Whether a longtime admirer of his work or a new audience, here’s a ranking of all Zach Cregger movies and TV shows, from worst to best.
Miss March (2008)
IMDb: 5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 5%
The 2008 sex comedy Miss March was Zach Cregger’s feature directorial debut. He co-wrote and directed the movie alongside his Whitest Kids U’ Know comedy troupe member, Trevor Moore. Cregger and Moore also starred in the movie as its protagonists, Eugene Pratt and Tucker Cleigh, respectively. The film’s plot follows Eugene, a straight-laced teen who, after a freak accident on prom night, falls into a coma for four years.
Eugene wakes up to discover his once-shy high school girlfriend has become a Playboy Playmate. Determined to win her back, Eugene and his crude best friend Tucker set off on a chaotic, cross-country road trip to the Playboy Mansion. Miss March was panned by critics and was a commercial flop. If anything, it is remembered for being the last film where Hugh Hefner made an on-screen appearance.
Barbarian (2022)
IMDb: 7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
For many of today’s movie audiences, the 2022 horror thriller Barbarian was the first time they connected with Zach Cregger. It is also his solo directorial and screenwriting debut. Barbarian stands out for its critical and box-office success, marking Cregger’s pivot into genre filmmaking. The movie not only redefined Cregger’s creative trajectory but also earned a place as one of the director’s most acclaimed projects.
Barbarian follows Tess (Georgina Campbell), who arrives in Detroit for a job interview and checks into a rental home, only to find it double-booked. A stranger named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) claims he also reserved the place. Despite her hesitation, Tess spends the night. The situation quickly turns sinister when she discovers hidden underground tunnels and encounters a frightening creature known as “The Mother.”
The Civil War on Drugs (2011)
IMDb: 7.6/10
The Civil War on Drugs is one of Zach Cregger’s unknown projects. It began as a multi-segment sketch on The Whitest Kids U’ Know but was later edited into a standalone feature-length film. The film centers around two stoner friends, Trevor and Sam. The duo believes the American Civil War is being fought over the legalization of marijuana.
They join what they think is a serious cause, embarking on a surreal journey through historical conflicts. They encounter the Union and the Confederacy, the Pony Express, and ultimately, President Abraham Lincoln. Interestingly, their mission is to convince Lincoln to legalize weed. The film didn’t receive broad mainstream critical coverage, but audience reception and user reviews were overwhelmingly positive.
The Whitest Kids U’ Know (2007–2011)
IMDb: 8.5/10
The sketch comedy series The Whitest Kids U’ Know was co-created by and starred original members of the comedy troupe. The show was first ordered by and aired on Fuse before moving to IFC. The Whitest Kids U’ Know originally aired from March 20, 2007, to June 17, 2011. The show comprised short, often absurd and edgy sketches that satirized social norms, everyday life, and pop culture. Like its feature-length film, The Whitest Kids U’ Know series didn’t receive mainstream critical reviews. However, it was loved by the audiences, making it one of Zach Cregger’s highly rated projects by audience ratings.
Weapons (2025)
IMDb: 7.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
For many movie audiences who missed out on watching his other projects, the 2025 mystery horror Weapons brought them a step closer to the genius filmmaker. Since its release, Weapons received critical acclaim and has been a commercial success. Julia Garner and Josh Brolin led the cast as a teacher and a grieving father, whose son disappeared, alongside several of his classmates. Besides being a must-watch for anyone new to Zach Cregger movies, it is an excellent addition to the horror genre.
