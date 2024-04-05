A legacy sequel is a unique and compelling storytelling device that transports audiences back into beloved cinematic universes, exploring the lives of iconic characters who have evolved in the time that has passed since their original adventures. In today’s film industry landscape, commercial success often leads to a bombardment of sequels, reboots, and remakes, saturating the market with endless iterations of familiar franchises. However, there are rare instances where a cinematic gem remains untouched for years, until the perfect moment arrives to unveil a long-awaited sequel.
Typically, the best legacy sequels are those that re-explore the cinematic universe in a fresh way, yet still answer burning questions. These occasions are met with great anticipation and excitement from fans, who eagerly await the continuation of a cherished narrative, often with a sense of nostalgia and reverence for the original source material. So, here are the 6 best legacy sequels in movies.
6. Halloween (2018)
After the glaring success of Halloween in 1978, filmmaker John Carpenter became an overnight sensation. To that, his movie set off a chain of copycat movies in the masked killer realm. Not only that, but Halloween kicked off a plethora of sequels and reboots. However, David Gordon Green‘s 2018 movie, simply titled Halloween, served as a standout entry.
Despite its name alluding to the possibility that it is a remake, Green’s acclaimed movie is actually a legacy sequel that takes place exactly 40 years after the events of the original movie. Completely ignoring all other sequels, Halloween 2018 sees Michael evading a mental asylum after being caught in 1978. From here, he returns to Haddonfield to wreak bloody havoc once again. This movie stands out as one of the best legacy sequels as it pays homage to the tone of the original movie yet boasts a beefed up soundtrack and much more brutal kills.
5. Doctor Sleep (2019)
Doctor Sleep stands out as a shining example of a compelling legacy sequel, delving into the captivating narrative of Dan Torrance, the iconic protagonist from the classic 1980 masterpiece, The Shining. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film follows an adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor), who grapples with his psychic abilities and the traumatic events of his childhood at the infamous Overlook Hotel. As Dan navigates the challenges of addiction and personal demons, he forms a psychic connection with a young girl named Abra Stone, who possesses powers similar to his own.
Together, the unlikely duo must confront a group of malevolent beings known as the True Knot, who prey on children with psychic abilities in their quest for eternal life. Through its gripping storyline, superb performances, and haunting visuals, Doctor Sleep seamlessly bridges the gap between past and present. To that, it masterfully expands upon the rich mythology of its predecessor while delivering a compelling and emotionally resonant tale of redemption and courage.
4. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blade Runner 2049, released in 2017, emerged as a standout example of a stellar legacy sequel. The movie seamlessly intertwines the talents of a new Hollywood titan, Ryan Gosling, with the iconic franchise legend, Harrison Ford, in a long-awaited continuation of the Blade Runner universe. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film picks up 30 years after the events of the original Blade Runner, following a new protagonist, Officer K, played by Gosling, as he uncovers a long-buried secret that could unravel society’s fragile equilibrium.
K’s investigation leads him to seek out the elusive former blade runner, Rick Deckard, reprised by Ford, who has been missing for decades. As the two characters’ paths converge, they must confront their shared past and grapple with the complexities of identity, humanity, and artificial intelligence in a visually stunning and thematically rich dystopian world. Blade Runner 2049 adeptly blends breathtaking cinematography, thought-provoking storytelling, and powerhouse performances to deliver a mesmerizing and unforgettable cinematic experience that is fresh while remaining nostalgic.
3. Creed (2015)
Sylvester Stallone created the character of Rocky Balboa in the early 1970s, eventually selling the rights to the screenplay and playing the titular character in the 1976 movie, Rocky. The boxing classic won Best Picture at the Academy Awards and became a huge hit, propelling Stallone into overnight superstardom. From here, he created five sequels, ending with Rocky Balboa in 2006. Despite being done with the franchise, Stallone was convinced to reprise his role in the 2015 spinoff, Creed. Stallone has long been renowned for being extremely protective over his breakthrough character, serving as the sole writer in every entry. However, this time, he let go of the reigns and simply starred in the film.
Creed catches up with a grieving Rocky, who is living a quiet life, running a restaurant and ageing rather gracefully. However, his quiet world is rocked when his departed friend’s son, Adonis, shows up on his doorstep wanting to be trained by Rocky. Eventually Rocky agrees and sets out on a journey with Adonis. The film was packed full of nostalgic moments such as training montages, however, where it really shined was with Stallone’s understated performance reminiscent of his Oscar-nominated rendition in the original 1976 movie. To that, Stallone found himself nominated for an Oscar yet again in 2016, joining an elite club of actors nominated for playing the same character twice.
2. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Mad Max: Fury Road underwent a tumultuous journey to fruition, becoming one of the most demanded sequels in cinema history. After years of delays and setbacks, the movie finally hit the screens in 2015, receiving an impressive 10 Oscar nominations that validated its long-awaited arrival. Directed by George Miller, the film follows the enigmatic Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), and the fierce Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), as they navigate a post-apocalyptic wasteland ruled by the tyrannical Immortan Joe.
Furious and Max’s unlikely alliance sparks a high-octane, adrenaline-fueled chase across the desert in pursuit of freedom and redemption. Mad Max: Fury Road captivates audiences with its stunning practical effects, exhilarating action sequences, and strong thematic depth, serving as a masterful continuation of the beloved Mad Max franchise. With its blissful blend of heart-pounding excitement and rich storytelling, the film easily stands as one of the best legacy sequels in cinema history, delivering on the sky-high expectations of fans and critics alike.
1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Top Gun: Maverick tops our list of the best legacy sequels for a multitude of reasons. Firstly, it was an undeniable box office smash hit, grossing a staggering $1.493 billion worldwide. Secondly, the movie stands as a rare example of a major blockbuster movie that also struck a note with critics, earning six Oscar nominations including Best Picture.
The 2022 legacy sequel pays homage to its iconic predecessor while breathing new life into the beloved franchise nearly four decades later. The film follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, portrayed once again by Tom Cruise, as he navigates the evolving landscape of modern aerial combat training as a flight instructor. However, Maverick is confronted with new challenges and a changing world, forcing him to confront his own past and decide where his true allegiance lies. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick seamlessly blends heart-pounding action sequences with compelling character development, capturing the essence of the original film, tastefully peppering in nostalgia whilst also throwing a fresh and modern spin on the story. Want to read more about Top Gun: Maverick? Here’s a deep dive into its box office success.
