‘Fantastic Four’ Beats ‘Superman’ on Rotten Tomatoes (85% vs. 83%), Hopes to Smash $210M Debut

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is opening next weekend with a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 86%, slightly higher than Superman, which released earlier this month at 83%. The reboot is set for a global start between $190 million and $210 million worldwide.
The retro-futuristic adventure is Marvel’s third release this year, and it is projected to open to $100 million to $110 million at the domestic box office this weekend, plus $90 million to $100 million internationally. The movie is directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), and stars Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Human Torch). In terms of box office comps, Fantastic Four will be the biggest opening for Marvel Studios, pacing ahead of Thunderbolts, which debuted at $74 million domestically, and Captain America: Brave New World, which opened at $88.8 million. Even though Fantastic Four edged out Superman on Rotten Tomatoes, its box office projections remain slightly below the DC blockbuster, which collected $125 million domestically. The movie also benefits from premium formats like IMAX and Dolby screenings, and went on sale seven weeks ago, with $20 million presales.
Fantastic Four is Marvel’s first adaptation since Fox’s previous critically slammed attempts in 2005 and 2007. This reboot is also setting up the team’s return in Avengers: Doomsday, now filming in London.
Pedro Pascal Admits ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Sparked His Biggest Fan Backlash Yet
Pedro Pascal recently addressed the backlash he faced for his age and looks for casting in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps.
While talking to Vanity Fair, the actor said he is well aware of the judgment around his age.
“I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done.”
Pascal is no stranger to stepping into major fan-favorite franchises, such as playing the Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe and starring in The Last of Us. Now returning as Mister Fantastic in Fantastic Four, he has faced pushback from some superhero obsessives who felt he was too old for the role or disliked his trademark mustache, since the original comic book character was clean-shaven. In the interview, Pascal opened up about how hard it was to avoid fan complaints, saying, “All I heard was: He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.”
Earlier, Pascal and his co-star Kirby appeared on LADbible, where they played Agree to Disagree and Pascal recalled his clean-shaven look in Wonder Woman 1984. He admitted how much he hated his look in the movie back then in the following words:
“I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never went back unless it was completely necessary.”
The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on Friday, July 25, with Pascal to return as Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.
