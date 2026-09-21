Everybody Hates Chris Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Everybody Hates Chris cast helped turn a simple coming-of-age sitcom into one of television’s most enduring comedies. Inspired by Chris Rock‘s childhood, the series balanced family life, school struggles, and neighborhood adventures with sharp humor. Years after the finale, the show continues to attract new viewers through streaming platforms and reruns.
The cast played a huge role in the show’s lasting popularity. While some actors went on to lead major television series and blockbuster films, others found success behind the camera or in completely different projects. Here’s a look at where the Everybody Hates Chris cast is today and what they’ve been working on since leaving Brooklyn behind.
Tyler James Williams as Chris Rock
Tyler James Williams became a household name as the young Chris Rock, delivering a performance that balanced comedy with genuine emotion. After the sitcom ended in 2009, he steadily built an impressive career instead of relying on his early success. His television credits include Let It Shine, The Walking Dead, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Dear White People.
Williams reached a new career high with Abbott Elementary, where he plays first-grade teacher Gregory Eddie. The role earned him widespread praise, a Golden Globe Award, and multiple Emmy nominations. His success thus far proves his successful transition from child star to one of television’s most respected leading actors.
Terry Crews as Julius Rock
Terry Crews stole countless scenes as Julius Rock, the frugal yet lovable father who always knew the exact price of everything. While already known for films like White Chicks before joining the sitcom, he saw his popularity soar after the series concluded. He later became a fan favourite on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Terry Jeffords. Beyond acting, Crews has hosted America’s Got Talent, appeared in action films such as The Expendables franchise, and continued working as a television personality. His charisma and comedic timing have kept him among Hollywood’s most recognisable entertainers.
Tichina Arnold as Rochelle Rock
As Rochelle Rock, Tichina Arnold delivered many of the show’s funniest moments with her quick wit and unforgettable one-liners. Although she had built a reputation with Martin, Everybody Hates Chris introduced her to a new generation of viewers. Arnold has remained busy in television, starring in Survivor’s Remorse, The Neighborhood, and several television films. Her consistent work has cemented her reputation as one of comedy’s most dependable performers.
Tequan Richmond as Drew Rock
Tequan Richmond played Chris’ younger brother Drew, whose effortless popularity constantly overshadowed Chris at school. His performance made Drew one of the sitcom’s most memorable supporting characters. Since the series ended, Richmond has appeared in General Hospital, Boomerang, and several independent films. He has also expanded into producing, gradually building a career beyond acting.
Imani Hakim as Tonya Rock
Imani Hakim portrayed the mischievous Tonya Rock, whose clever insults and playful rivalry with Chris became recurring highlights throughout the series. Despite her young age, she consistently held her own alongside the show’s veteran cast. Hakim later appeared in films such as Burning Sands and Reign Over Me. Her last major role was in the Apple TV+ comedy series Mythic Quest, in which she directed an episode.
Vincent Martella as Greg Wuliger
Vincent Martella played Greg Wuliger, Chris’ loyal best friend whose awkward humour made him an instant fan favourite. His chemistry with Tyler James Williams remains one of the show’s biggest strengths. After Everybody Hates Chris, Martella expanded into voice acting by voicing Phineas Flynn in Disney’s hit animated series Phineas and Ferb. He has also appeared in several television shows and films while continuing to work as a voice actor.
Chris Rock as Narrator and Executive Producer
Although Chris Rock rarely appeared on screen, his narration shaped the series and connected each episode to his real-life experiences growing up in Brooklyn. As co-creator and executive producer, he helped make the sitcom one of the most distinctive family comedies of the 2000s. Chris Rock has continued enjoying success as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and filmmaker. He has released acclaimed comedy specials, directed films, and starred in projects including Fargo, Spiral, and Rustin, remaining one of comedy’s most influential voices.
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