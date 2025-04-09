5 Times Tyler James Williams Deserved to Win an Emmy

Unarguably, Tyler James Williams is one of Hollywood’s underrated young actors. Despite his remarkable talent and versatility, Williams hasn’t received as much recognition as an actor as several of his contemporaries. Williams began his career as a child actor, captivating audiences before he turned nine.
Although he has worked in film, Tyler James Williams is famous for his television projects. Whether in comedy or drama, Williams’ ability to seamlessly transition between lighthearted humor and emotional depth is largely unparalleled. Throughout his two-decade career, Williams has often been overlooked when it comes to major award recognition, particularly the Emmys. Here are five times Tyler James Williams’ performances deserved a nod and a win at the Emmys.
Everybody Hates Chris
The most shocking Emmy snub in Tyler James Williams’ career has to be for the Everybody Hates Chris sitcom. The show was critically acclaimed and regarded as one of the top Black sitcoms from the mid to late 2000s. Inspired by comedian Chris Rock’s teenage years growing up in 1980s Brooklyn, New York, Everybody Hates Chris follows a young Chris (played by Tyler James Williams) as he navigates the trials and tribulations of adolescence. These include bullying at school, challenges at home, and the complexities of being an African American teenager in a predominantly white school.
Everybody Hates Chris aired for 4 seasons from September 22, 2005, to October 1, 2006. Yet, throughout its run, Tyler James Williams was never nominated for an Emmy. What’s also shocking is that the show was not nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. The only categories Everybody Hates Chris was nominated for at the Emmys were Outstanding Cinematography for Single-camera Series (twice) and Outstanding Costumes for a Series. Tyler James Williams was 13 when Everybody Hates Chris premiered and was 17 at the show’s finale.
Let It Shine
The 2012 Let It Shine was a Disney Channel original movie that combined elements of music, drama, and teen romance. Tyler James Williams led the cast as Cyrus DeBarge, a pastor’s son, choir director, and rapper who struggles with expressing his feelings for a girl he likes. While dealing with family issues, he’s forced to navigate a love triangle involving his best friend, Kris McDuffy (Trevor Jackson). Let It Shine was Tyler James Williams’ next major television project after Everybody Hates Chris. His performance showed maturity and complexity, offering more than the typical teen movie role.
However, despite receiving critical praise for his performance, neither Williams nor Let It Shine received a nod from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. It is important to state that the TV movie genre doesn’t always receive the same recognition from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as traditional series and dramas. While well-received by Disney Channel audiences, the film might not have garnered enough broader industry attention. This, in no way, takes away from Williams’ brilliant performance, which hopefully would have been recognized if done in a big-budget TV series or miniseries.
The Walking Dead
Tyler James Williams joined the cast of AMC’s The Walking Dead in season 5. Cast in a recurring role as Noah, his character is introduced as a young survivor from a community that walkers had overrun. Noah quickly became a fan-favorite for his kindheartedness. Williams brought humanity and vulnerability to the role, which was important in a show where many characters face extreme situations that can strip away their emotions.
Despite receiving praise for his performance, especially being able to stand out in an ensemble cast, Williams was never nominated for an Emmy. However, The Walking Dead franchise was often overlooked by the Emmys, especially for its acting categories. In a show where central characters like Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus), or Carol (Melissa McBride) weren’t nominated, it’s near impossible to have Tyler James Williams considered for nomination. Notwithstanding, Williams’ performance was exceptional and deserving of recognition.
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
Tyler James Williams played Russ “Monty” Montgomery in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, a spin-off of the popular procedural show Criminal Minds. Williams first appeared as the character in a guest role in an episode (“Beyond Borders”) of Criminal Minds. His character was a tech specialist with a strong aptitude for cyber analysis and data collection, helping the team solve cases using his technical expertise. His performance buttressed his versatility as an actor, taking on a more serious role. Despite a solid performance, he’s one of many supporting characters that didn’t get a nod from the Academy. In hindsight, his performance proved he was mature and talented enough to lead a series as an adult.
Abbott Elementary
In 2021, Tyler James Williams landed a major role in Abbott Elementary. In the ABC mockumentary sitcom, Williams plays Gregory Eddie, a young, idealistic teacher who joins the staff at Abbott Elementary, a public elementary school in Philadelphia. After over a decade of consistency on television, Williams’ performance finally got recognized by the Academy, with the actor receiving his first Emmy Award nomination in 2022. He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. However, he lost to Brett Goldstein, who played Roy Kent in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Williams was also nominated consecutively in the next two years. Although he’s finally getting recognized by the Emmy, Tyler James Williams has yet to clinch a win.
