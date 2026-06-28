Tichina Arnold: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tichina Arnold
June 28, 1969
Queens, New York City, New York, US
57 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Tichina Arnold?
American actress Tichina Arnold is celebrated for her dynamic comedic timing and powerful vocal talent. She effortlessly commands the screen with a captivating blend of humor and heartfelt emotion.
Her breakout role as Pamela “Pam” James on the 1990s sitcom Martin quickly established her as a fan favorite. Arnold’s sharp wit and memorable exchanges became a defining aspect of the popular series.
Early Life and Education
Tichina Arnold grew up in Queens, New York City, in a working-class family where her father, Gene, was a police officer and her mother, Diane, worked in sanitation. Her innate performing talent emerged early, entertaining church congregations by age four.
She later honed her skills at the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, studying diverse art forms like opera, dance, and drama. This formative education provided a strong foundation for her extensive career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Tichina Arnold’s public life, including a marriage to boxer Lamon Brewster and a relationship with actor Brian Austin Green in the 1990s. More recently, she married basketball coach DaRico Hines.
Arnold shares her daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins, with music producer Carvin Haggins. She divorced DaRico Hines in 2022 and is currently single.
Career Highlights
Tichina Arnold’s enduring career is highlighted by her iconic role as Pamela “Pam” James on the Fox sitcom Martin, which captivated audiences from 1992 to 1997. She earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work on the show.
Later, she gained widespread acclaim for portraying the matriarch Rochelle Rock on Everybody Hates Chris, securing another NAACP Image Award in 2006. She also co-founded the We Win Foundation, supporting individuals battling lupus.
To date, Arnold has collected multiple NAACP Image Awards, a Daytime Emmy nomination for Ryan’s Hope, and continues to star on The Neighborhood.
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