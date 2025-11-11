Artist Remakes Famous Books Into Art Masterpieces

by

Here’s a new way to admire great works of literature as beautiful, multi-dimensional layered sculptures carved out from the actual books. These spirited works are created by Tomoko Takeda, a Japanese artist-designer who takes her cutting tools to tomes and sculpts away at them to form objects of art that have been inspired by the very stories that they spring from.

From among these masterpieces, the books are not for reading, but meant to be looked at and enjoyed“, the artist says on her Behance profile.

The books she chose to work with include the timeless tales of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince, Natsume Sōseki’s I Am a Cat, Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and Daniel Keyes’ Flowers for Algernon.

More info: Behance (h/t: mymodernmet)

Two Years’ Vacation by Jules Verne

Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Night on the Galactic Railroad by Kenji Miyazawa

The Spider’s Thread by Akutagawa Ryunosuke

The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

I Am a Cat by Natsume Sōseki

Kokoro by Natsume Sōseki

All books

