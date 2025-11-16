Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Sound You Have Ever Heard? (Closed)

Share your stories.
#1
Open mouthing chewing sounds. No… just… no. It’s not that hard to just keep your mouth shut while eating. I DO NOT NEED TO SEE OR HEAR THE FOOD IN YOUR MOUTH!!!
#2
Drilling at 8am on a sunday
#3
A drunk carrying bags of alcohol, falling backwards on a concrete floor in a large hall.
The bottles shattered in to a thousand pieces, and in the gasped silence all that could be heard was the hollow echoing thud of their skull on the cold hard concrete.
#4
A frog screaming when it was stuck in the drain. Horrible noise! (I rescued it anyway)
#5
The sound of my dad yelling at me when I was little. I had panic attacks and got scared at every single loud noise because of him.
#6
The sream my dog made when she burst a disc in her spine (she fell off the sofa), never been so scared in my life, but emergency surgery and weeks of rest and recuperation she was as good as new.
#7
An unoiled music stand being lifted up to the right height. Scared the living daylights out of my friend, he almost broke his instrument.
#8
my drugged up moms foot steps
#9
My maniacal neighbor’s gas powered leaf blower. EVERY DAY.
#10
Years ago I was watching a TV program about animals that have saved people (not sure of the title or channel). One clip showed a young boy who had fallen into a gorilla enclosure at a zoo. He suffered a broken wrist and head injury (he survived). The clip was rather long and showed a gorilla stroking the boy’s back and protecting him from the other gorillas. That little boys cry/moan was heartbreaking and I instantly teared up and nearly fainted (I was pregnant at the time). I still get chills if that clip pops in my head.
#11
i sharp point of any kind scratching against metal. makes my ears ring every time
#12
The sound of being hit head-on. No deaths, just serious injuries.
#13
My mother’s scream when she found my 15 yr old brother dead! It was the most heartrending horrific sound that 20ys later I can still hear it clear as day. He had overdosed and she was crushed that as a nurse that was the first time she preformed cpr and it was too late. Pre narcan days. I always keep some just in cause though I don’t use.
#14
My friend was sitting on a 6 foot fence, fell backwards, and landed on a brick path. I heard his arm snap
#15
Someone puking in the bathroom
#16
My laugh. It sounds like I am dying. It’s really wheezy and sounds like I am gasping for air and it has scared my family quite a few times.
#17
My english teacher presses down too hard with the marker on the whiteboard. It makes this horrible noise that makes my ears want to shrivel up, pop off, and run miles away. I’ve considered talking to her about it but I always lose confidence at the last second.
#18
Finger nails down a chalkboard. Edith Bunker and a friend that I use to have. A tour guide, a hours worth of her voice and she wasn’t even our tour guide, she was with the group coming behind us.
#19
Creaky doors.
It just makes me cringe.
#20
My dog got a hold of a rabbit once and the squeal of that rabbit was disturbingly human, but not. It has been decades but I can still remember that sound
#21
We were at a party in Detroit and there was a crash at a corner a block down. There was a fatality.
#22
Mosquito boxes are up there, and subwoofers set too low (or high. Whichever setting makes it feel like your head is going to cave.)
But the sound I’m glad is finally starting to fade from my mind I never want to hear again: Someone’s head hitting, bouncing off concrete and skull cracking in half. I had mistakenly joined a facebook group for those who enjoy fatal accidents. This guy was, I guess, trying to do some sort of stunt on a crane at a operating construction site. Someone from across was filming. I think they were building an overpass. The guy slipped, hung onto a beam then fell onto the concrete of the bridge. This skull broke in half, and you could see the blood splatter and pouring off over onto the road below. Then the video cuts out.
I got out of that group immediately. I’m not sure how real the video is. But that sound was sickening.
#23
I lived in Portland’s Chinatown for a few months several years back. It was a crowded downtown area, and on weekends was chock full of bar and club goer pedestrians. One night I heard a small pickup truck tearing down the block, obviously with the pedal to the floor. He ran a red light and hit a taxi cab, sending that taxi flying into a 20-year-old woman in the crosswalk, killing her instantly. I’ll never forget the screams of her friends. The pickup driver was so drunk that apparently he couldn’t even comprehend what was going on. I hope that son of a b*tch rots in hell.
#24
I might be the only person in the world but I hate the sound of pouring a cup of tea. It just makes me feel so uneasy. Also fingernails scratching clothes and sheets. Yuk.
#25
Any time I’m in a large crowd. I get sensory overload when I’m in crowds much of the time, the crowded cramped feeling as well as everyone talking and yelling at once, and the too-warm feeling of a sea of people’s body heat, just drives me over the edge. I listen to music in crowds to help with this. However usually I try to avoid crowds, but high school hallways are a nightmare.
#26
Animals or humans in pain.
#27
Styrofoam rubbing against cardboard, cardboard rubbing against cardboard, or styrofoam rubbing against styrofoam. It makes me cringe and feel nauseous.
#28
The Roblox “Yum, Chezburger”
I played too much The Foor Is Lava when I was younger.
#29
It’s Everyday Bro by Jake Paul
#30
Relentless, on and off, Leaf blowers when I was trying to record an assignment.
#31
i have shelves in my freezer and whenever i pull on the shelves to get something out it makes a horrible scrapy crunchy sound, it’s horrible!
my neighbour’s daughter screaming at 3am is pretty bad too tho
#32
The guy on tiktok that just screams. Can’t remember his name.
#33
The sound of my heart breaking when I walked out of my boyfriend’s life.
#34
Oh easy Construction at 6 in the morning on a Monday
#35
The worst sound was when I was 3 and passed by an airport.
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
#36
Silence from the other room when you kid is in there.
