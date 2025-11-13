21 Times Terry Crews Proved He’s Simply The Best

It’s fair to say that Terry Crews is making the most of his time on planet Earth. Pro-Footballer, activist, actor, game show host, artist.. this multi-talented man is not afraid to challenge himself and put himself out there, and his sense of humor and obvious passion for whatever it is he is doing is an inspiration to many! Because being talented is one thing, but being an all-round good guy who puts others before himself is what makes Terry so popular.
Below are just some of the many reasons why we think that Terry is the coolest guy around. From his on-screen antics to his heartfelt revelations about sexual assault and his contribution to the #metoo movement, this dude from Flint, Michigan, has already done more than most of us could do in several lifetimes. Scroll down to check them out and tell us what you think in the comments!
Some people are using this photo of him in order not to spend money
Image credits: mrdanielcabral
After seeing that post, Terry decided to do the same thing himself
Image credits: terrycrews
This girl wanted to have him on her card as well
Image credits: DarrelKennedy
And Terry approved
He’s ‘secretly’ an artist
Image credits: slarkpope
And he played in the actual NFL
Image credits: BoltFriar
Image credits: BoltFriar
Terry Crews also shared this pic with the caption: “So honored to be inducted into the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame at their 34th Annual Induction Ceremony on March, 25th!”
Image credits: terrycrews
He’s a great actor and he’s hilariously funny, here’s he is in ‘Brooklyn 99.’
Image credits: alskndjfh
Image credits: Fox
Also ‘Everybody Hates Chris’
Image credits: PrivateIsotope
And then becoming the most badass president this world could ever imagine
Image credits: ar15
He’s probably the only person who could get away with this level of shade
He has spoken up about the #MeToo movement – including discussing toxic masculinity, his own experiences as a victim of sexual assault, and the industry in general
Image credits: Time/Youtube
Which included recounting his own experiences and using them to help others empathize more with victims
Image credits: youngsamberg
His relationship with his wife is adorable
Image credits: terrycrews
Image credits: terrycrews
He got drinks with his and his wife’s faces on them
Image credits: terrycrews
He’s a wonderful father who constantly professes his love for his children
Image credits: terrycrews
Image credits: terrycrews
He’s honestly just the daddiest dad of all
Image credits: terrycrews
Image credits: terrycrews
He has an eclectic taste in music, which includes K-pop
Image credits: mimibtsghost
The time he was in ‘Battledome’
Image credits: jramos11
Nobody outperforms Terry on a Flex Cam. Nobody!
Image credits: AdamE89
Follow Us