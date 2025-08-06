Every Brad Bird Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Despite his relatively short filmography, Brad Bird movies have had a lasting cultural impact. His movies have inspired a new generation of animators and filmmakers, who, despite being underrated, consistently deliver visual excellence and inventive storytelling. With only six feature-length directorial credits, these Brad Bird movies are a testament to his versatility as a director and storyteller.
Having worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest animation studios, Brad Bird is often famous for his projects with Pixar. As part of Pixar’s senior creative team, Bird contributed (credited or uncredited) to several of Pixar’s hit movies. In appreciation of his immense talent and resilience to filmmaking, here’s a critical ranking of every Brad Bird movie.
6. Tomorrowland
IMDb: 6.4/10
Tomatometer: 49%
Popcornmeter: 50%
Metacritic: 60
Unsurprisingly, Brad Bird’s 2015 science fiction film Tomorrowland is his least-rated film. The movie is Bird’s second live-action film but didn’t match the success of the first, either critically or commercially. While his animated films are known for their storytelling and emotional depth, Tomorrowland was viewed critically as visually ambitious but narratively muddled. Although it showed Bird’s willingness to take risks, it exposed the challenges of original storytelling in a blockbuster format.
Tomorrowland follows Casey Newton (Britt Robertson), a curious, optimistic, and tech-savvy teenager. Casey discovers a mysterious pin that gives her a glimpse of a futuristic world called “Tomorrowland.” With the help of a jaded former boy-genius inventor, John Francis “Frank” Walker (George Clooney), and a mysterious young android named Athena (Raffey Cassidy), Casey embarks on a journey to uncover the secrets of Tomorrowland. She seems to save the world from an impending apocalypse. The movie also starred Hugh Laurie, Tim McGraw, Kathryn Hahn, and Keegan-Michael Key.
5. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
IMDb: 7.4/10
Tomatometer: 94%
Popcornmeter: 76%
Metacritic: 73
This may be a controversial entry on the list, but Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol sits as Brad Bird’s second least-rated film because audiences believe his animated movies have been better. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol is the fourth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise and marks Brad Bird’s live-action directorial debut.
Having been impressed with his work in Incredibles, Tom Cruise reportedly left an open door for Bird to contact him whenever he wanted to collaborate. For a debut, Ghost Protocol was a critical and commercial success. Its $694.7 million worldwide Box Office earnings made it the highest-grossing film in the series until it was replaced in 2015 by the sequel, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.
4. Incredibles 2
IMDb: 7.5/10
Tomatometer: 93%
Popcornmeter: 84%
Metacritic: 80
Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2 (2018) picks up immediately where the first film left off. Like the original, it mixes high-stakes action with heartwarming family dynamics. Although Bird’s least-rated animated film, critics praised the film’s animation quality, voice performances, and storytelling. However, several critics noted that the sequel’s villain, Screenslaver (voiced by Catherine Keener), was less compelling compared to Syndrome (Jason Lee) from the first film. As of 2025, Incredibles 2 is Brad Bird’s last directed feature-length movie.
3. The Incredibles
IMDb: 8/10
Tomatometer: 97%
Popcornmeter: 75%
Metacritic: 90
Unarguably, Brad Bird’s The Incredibles (2004) was a superhero movie before superhero movies became formulaic. To date, the movie is still widely regarded as one of Pixar’s finest achievements. It was also Bird’s sophomore directorial project and his first collaboration with Pixar. Its $631.6 million success at the Box Office and critical praise made Brad Bird a household name among creators and filmmakers alike. It was the first time audiences were introduced to one of cinema’s original, iconic superhero characters. They included Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Helen Parr/Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Violet Parr (Sarah Vowell), Dashiell “Dash” Parr (Spencer Fox), and Jack-Jack Parr (Eli Fucile and Maeve Andrews)
2. The Iron Giant
IMDb: 8.1/10
Tomatometer: 96%
Popcornmeter: 90%
Metacritic: 85
After executives at Warner turned down Brad Bird’s dream project, Ray Gunn, Bird was signed on to direct The Iron Giant. This 1999 animated science fiction film became Bird’s feature directorial debut. Although critically adored, it underperformed at the Box Office. However, this was due to poor marketing, as the studio focused on promoting the Will Smith-led Wild Wild West, which also flopped. The Iron Giant didn’t get the recognition it deserved until years later. To date, it is often hailed as one of the best Brad Bird movies.
1. Ratatouille
IMDb: 8.1/10
Tomatometer: 96%
Popcornmeter: 87%
Metacritic: 96
In the 2007 Ratatouille, Brad Bird took on the challenge of making audiences care about a rat in a kitchen. The story of Remy (Patton Oswalt), a rodent with a passion for gourmet cuisine, became one of Pixar’s most acclaimed feature films. While a few critics may argue Ratatouille isn’t as emotionally resonant as some of Bird’s other work, there’s an unarguable consensus that it remains a standout among Brad Bird movies for its originality and finesse.
