Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast of Servant

The third season of the popular series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan will finally arrive on January 21 and it will continue the story about a Philadelphia couple who hired a girl named Leanne to be the nanny for their baby son; however, her arrival also brings strange and frightening occurrences for the couple. The small cast features notable names in the movie world and this list will highlight the five best films featuring the cast of Servant. Each of the movies has ten or more favorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.
Where The Wild Things Are
The surprisingly dark, yet insightful adaptation focuses on Max, who escapes to the land of the Wild Things, which are majestic creatures. They allow Max to become their leader and he promises to create a world where everyone will be happy. However, that turns out to be harder than it appears, and even with the Wild Things, there is something missing. A deeper feature that focuses on emotions and the importance of how they have an effect on everyone. Where the Wild Things Are is an odd combination of brooding, weird, beautiful, and warm, with Spike Jonze doing an excellent job of crafting a story that can resonate with both kids and adults. While young kids will likely be disappointed in the darker tone from the source material, the central performances from the core cast will keep anyone’s eyes glued to the screen.
Starting Out in the Evening
This intimate portrait on a complex relationship between an academic novelist and a graduate student who’s doing her master’s thesis on Leonard’s career. Closed off, Leonard has issues connecting with anyone on an emotional level, even his devoted daughter, but Heather forces him to reexamine his life and relationships. At times, Starting Out in the Evening can drag; however, it’s Frank Langella’s powerful performance that keeps your eyes glued to the screen. Layered with a strong and raw performance, Langella elevates the mundane material to greater heights. That’s not to say that Starting Out in the Evening would be a bad film without the actor as the subject is explored nicely and the supporting cast also bring in great performances.
Control
This harrowing look into the life of troubled musician Ian Curtis, who fame grows as the lead singer of Joy Division. The strains of being a husband and father and famous weigh on Curtis, and his epilepsy only worsens as time goes on. The painful journey through the life of Ian Curtis helps showcase rising talent Sam Riley, who’s been slowly building up his name on the independent circuit. Given the subject, Riley is able to weave through the different emotions and situations with ease and pulls out an incredible performance. Thankfully, the script is able to match the high talents of the performer and gives off a sharper writing than most movies of this genre.
War for the Planet of the Apes
This superb third entry follows Caesar and his apes as they enter a deadly conflict with army of humans led by a ruthless colonel. Along the way, the apes suffer an unimaginable loss, something that Caesar has to cope with in order to avenge his kind. Eventually, Caesar and the Colonel fight in an epic battle that will determine the future of the planet and both of their species. To be honest, the entire Apes trilogy should be on this list. Matt Reeves manages to finish off the excellent franchise by crafting a set of compelling characters, who happen to be a bunch of non-talking animals. The humans are impressive as well, as they never detract from this masterful journey involving Caesar and a group of apes. Of course, Andy Serkis should be commended for his tremendous performance as Caesar, the way the actor is able to capture such an authentic and nuanced performance is awe-inspiring, as are the blend of action and drama of the final chapter.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II
Another excellent final entry of a strong franchise sees the long-awaited clash with Harry, Ron, and Hermione against Lord Voldemort. They must find the Horcruxes that keeps Voldemort immortal. The battle of good vs. evil will take place at Hogwarts for an epic showdown that will determine the fate of the wizard school. Harry Potter has grown in front of our eyes and this final epic rewards viewers with an emotional story that expertly raises the stakes and says goodbye to the world of Hogwarts for the time being.