Since Edwin Lee Gibson has spent the majority of his acting career on the stage, there are many people who may not be familiar with his name or face. However, those who have had the pleasure of watching him work will probably agree that he is a one-of-a-kind talent. Throughout his career, Edwin has played all kinds of different characters, and he always brings the level of authenticity that is required to bring each character to life. In 2022, he has been keeping the momentum going, but this year he is heading back into the TV world. Edwin plays legendary basketball player Bill Russell in the HBO mini-series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and he also appeared in a TV show called The Bear. Hopefully, the opportunities will keep coming in for Edwin so we can continue to see him on our screens. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Edwin Lee Gibson.
1. He’s From Texas
Edwin was born and raised in the Houston area, but we weren’t able to find any information on his upbringing. However, during an interview with PGH City Paper, Edwin shared that his father was a garbage man who only had a fourth-grade education. Although Edwin is proud of where he’s from, he eventually decided to relocate to New York City to pursue his acting career.
2. He Stuttered As A Child
People who knew Edwin as a child are probably extra impressed with everything he’s accomplished in his career. That’s because Edwin struggled with stuttering when he was younger. While talking to PGH City Paper, he opened up about the fact that his stuttering problem sometimes made him not want to speak. However, he noted that his father always let him know that his voice was important.
3. He Isn’t Into Social Media
Edwin isn’t the kind of actor who is obsessed with building a strong online presence. In fact, he barely has an online presence at all. He has accounts on Instagram and Facebook, but he doesn’t post very regularly on either platform. When he does post, he typically likes to keep it focused on his work.
4. He’s Passionate About Helping Young People
Over the course of his career, Edwin has made it a point to use his platform to shed light on the things that are important to them. One of those things is giving back to the youth. He has worked with youth-centered organizations over the years including Service Access for Youth Engaged in Service (SAY YES).
5. Dick Gregory Was One Of His Biggest Inspirations
In 2018, Edwin got the opportunity to play the legendary comedian Dick Gregory. Not only was this a great opportunity for him on a professional level, but it was also exciting for him on a personal note. That’s because Dick Gregory is someone Edwin has looked up to for years. He told the Washington Post, “I’ve really always lived my life with him [Gregory] as my marker”.
6. He Used to Be A Private Investigator
Edwin has spent a good portion of his life being an actor, but entertainment isn’t the only field he’s worked on. According to his bio on IMDB, Edwin has also worked as a private investigator. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any additional information on how long he did this or when he stopped.
7. He Was A Stand-Up Comedian
Performing is such a big part of who Edwin is that it’s something he was doing before he really got into acting. For several years, he was a stand-up comedian and he got the opportunity to travel and do shows. He actually got his start opening up for Thea Vidale, a comedian who also had her own short-lived sitcom during the 1990s.
8. He’s All About Family
While it’s true that we don’t know much about Edwin’s family, we do know that his loved ones are very near and dear to his heart. Some of his old Facebook posts show that he is a family-oriented person. Although he doesn’t appear to have any children of his own, he is a very proud uncle.
9. He’s Been In Two Law & Order Series
Edwin may not have very many TV credits, but several of the credits he does have have been for some very popular shows. He appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2014 and he also appeared in an episode of Law & Order in 2010.
10. He’s Very Private
Privacy is a hard thing to come by for people who work in the entertainment industry, but Edwin has managed to find it. In addition to not being very active on social media, Edwin also doesn’t do many interviews. When he does do them, he likes to talk about his career and not his personal life.