10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dr. Cheyenne Bryant

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is a name you’ll soon know. This is a woman who is appearing on a new reality show called “Teen Mom Family Reunion,” as the doctor who is discussing life and what it entails with those who were part of the show. She’s a life coach as well as a psychologist, and her new role on the show is to help the young parents who appear on the show as they attempt to navigate their own lives, struggles, and their issues. She’s a woman who has a mission, and she is good at what she does. So, what do you need to know about her?
1. She is a College Graduate
When she became a college student at the age of 17, she did so at Cal State University in Northridge. She took on difficult courses so that she could obtain the degree she wanted. She studied psychology as well as Pan African studies.
2. She Did Not Immediately Know What She Wanted
She knew she wanted to study both fields, but she did not know at the time which one she wanted to make her future. She was uncertain, and that meant she spent the first two years of her college career wondering and going back and forth about what she would do with her life and the education she was working so hard to obtain.
3. She Earned Her Masters Degree Elsewhere
While she was deciding what to do with her life, she fell into psychology as a continued path in her own education. She left college with a Bachelor’s Degree and moved on to work on her Master’s. She did this at the University of Phoenix.
4. She Went Elsewhere for her Doctorate
She finished her Master’s, and that’s when she made the decision to work on her doctorate. She did this by enrolling in courses at Argosy University. She was ready to take things as far as she could, and she wasn’t stopping until she was Dr. Bryant. It was her dream, and she was making it happen for herself.
5. She is a Philanthropist
When she’s not working on herself, her career, or her life, she is busy making sure others are taken care of. She’s founded programs that help those in need gain access to things such as basic hygiene items, employment opportunities, and so much more. She spends a great deal of her time focused on those things, and it brings her a lot of peace. She also works with many programs, foundations, and she sits on boards that are designed to better the world.
6. She’s Broken
The entire reason she went into the line of work in which she went into, and then changed direction to become a life coach is simple; she was a broken child and she grew into a broken adult. She needed to help herself, and her desire to help herself is also something she likes to share with others. She works hard to help others find themselves and put back their pieces.
7. She’s Focused on Depression and Anxiety
In her opinion, she’s seeing so much more of this than she ever has in the past. She’s seeing people who are dealing with mental health issues who cannot seem to overcome what their mind is telling them versus what they are living, and she’s determined to help. She’s also seeing an increase in addiction and other substance abuse, too.
8. She’s Excited to See More People Seek Therapy
Another aspect of her job is the stigma around therapy. Many believe it’s only for people who have major problems or life issues, but it’s healthy for just about everyone to have someone to talk to, someone to listen to. Dr. Bryant is excited to see more people ignoring the stigma and working on finding a good therapist.
9. She is an Overachiever
But, she has a different definition than many. She does not see this as something that denotes a negative feeling. Rather, she feels that being an overachiever is a good, helpful, positive thing that allows people to simply improve their lives. It is, in her definition, the act of simply growing and becoming better.
10. She’s an Author
She’s written many books, but she might just feel that her first book is a special one in her heart. It’s called “Mental Detox,” and it’s a book she wrote for her clients and the world. In it, she helps readers learn to replace their negative thinking and thoughts with positive actions, thoughts, and sequences, and she educates throughout.