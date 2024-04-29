Does Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) Deserve It’s Best Picture Oscar?

Michael Keaton is back as everyone’s favorite caped crusader! Cue Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is about a former cinema superhero trying to breathe new life into his stagnant career. The problem is that he must deal with an overzealous actor and a few relatives while trying to put on a play that cements him as a real artist.
The Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu vehicle was praised by critics and fans when it was released in 2014. Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) garnered nine Academy Award nominations. The film walked out of the prestigious award show with four awards, including Best Picture. Given how stacked of a year the 87th Oscars was, did Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) truly deserve its huge win?
The Plot Was A Collection Of Strong Themes That Focused On Power, Self Doubt, And Inner Conflict
What’s brilliant about the 2014 film is that the narrative was put into a form that mainstream audiences could gravitate to. In fact, this could’ve been a goodbye story for Keaton’s Batman. The focus of the play itself is an allegory about Riggan’s (Keaton) life; he’s a chaotic mess who hasn’t truly found any peace. Riggan has to deal with his ex, girlfriend, and daughter, who cause their own set of problems. However, the biggest issue is that he hasn’t let go of the past.
Riggan still craves the spotlight and attention. It’s pretty much why he decided to get back into the art world. He’s continuously reliving the glory days through his visions. Riggan hasn’t let go of the past because he’s afraid of his future. Without his fame and fortune, he feels that his life doesn’t have any true purpose. It’s about an artist striving to be accepted by the new world, and understanding the importance of letting go of the past. Birdman is fast, vibrant, and very poetic.
The story moves at a brisk pace because the narrative is pretty simple. However, that doesn’t undermine the strong themes presented in Birdman. The score and cinematography are a huge contribution to what makes this film so great. The beat draws you into the story. While the cinematography gives you a deep context of what’s being presented. It’s a wild and chaotic film. But being in the showbiz is the same way. Birdman pulls you into the world of show business but draws the parallels between us as humans pretty well.
The Characters Are What Steal The Show Here
Without the boisterous and energetic set of characters then Birdman wouldn’t be as great as it is. Edward Norton‘s Mike is the standout here. It’s not surprising that Norton feels like a natural in such a role. The guy throws himself into every role he does and none of his characters ever feel the same. Playing the crazed/method-style actor ups the ante in the story and creates unpredictability in Riggan’s journey. Mike is the most colorful out of all the characters in the film.
Though, that doesn’t mean anyone else doesn’t help in Mike’s journey to overcome his self-doubt. Whether it’s Jake (Zach Galifianakis), Sam (Emma Stone), or Lesley (Noami Watts), each of these characters aids in the personal growth of Riggan. However, they also have distinct personalities that add to the vibrant world and give a good understanding of what an artist’s life is truly like. Some characters have more depth than others, but even someone like Jake spits out fun dialogue that intensifies the substance of the overall story.
So, Did Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) Deserve It’s Best Picture Win
No. It doesn’t feel wrong that Birdman won the Best Picture Oscar. However, this was also the year that Whiplash and The Grand Budapest Hotel were nominated as well. Those are slightly better films. Still, it’s incredible how you’re able to still watch Birdman after all of these years and appreciate how well-crafted the feature is. It’s a film that’s worthy of its Oscar, even if Whiplash and The Grand Budapest Hotel were the standout favorites.