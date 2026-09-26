David Jonsson: 7 Facts You Didn’t Know About The Award-winning Star

Since his 2016 professional acting debut, David Jonsson has been nailing one standout performance after another. His journey to the spotlight began on stage, from the West End across London theaters and extended to the screen. Jonsson appeared in significant roles in acclaimed British movies and TV shows in his early years and has since gained global prominence as a remarkable rising star.
As further proof of his global impact, David Jonsson was handpicked in 2026 to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a leading role. Before landing a spot in the iconic franchise, Jonsson gained recognition for his outstanding performances in the movies Rye Lane (2023), Alien: Romulus (2024), and The Long Walk (2025). He is also known for his television role on Industry from 2020 to 2022. Jonsson has won several awards, including the BAFTA Rising Star Award. We explore more interesting facts about the British talent.
1. David Jonsson Hails From a Mixed Background
Born on September 4, 1993, in London, England, the British actor spent most of his childhood in the Custom House area of East London Docklands. He grew up among three older siblings – one brother and two sisters – with a father who worked at Heathrow Airport as an IT engineer while his mother worked for the Metropolitan Police. Jonsson’s ancestry is mainly Creole in Sierra Leone. He also has roots in Nigeria, the Caribbean, and Sweden. His Swedish ancestry is on his maternal side.
2. Getting Expelled From School Marked a Turning Point in His Life
David Jonsson’s journey to fame has not been a smooth one. Fighting and skipping classes led to his dismissal from a Newham school at the age of 16, but he never gave up. Jonsson got his fresh start at a school in Hammersmith, where drama lessons woke the actor in him. He later told his mother that he wanted to pursue an acting career. He relocated to New York City after his GCSEs to hone his acting skills.
3. David Jonsson is an Alum of One of the World’s Most Prestigious Drama Schools
After spending two years in New York City, Jonsson returned to London at the age of 18 and joined the National Youth Theatre. Subsequently, he won a scholarship to study at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), earning a Bachelor of Arts in Acting in 2016. The world-class training he received aided his rise to international recognition shortly after his professional debut.
4. He Made His Mark on Stage Before His Screen Debut
After graduating from RADA in 2016, David Jonsson began performing on stage to hone his craft before the big reveal in film and television. Right off the bat, he was cast as William Davison in a stage production of Friedrich Schiller‘s Mary Stuart at the Almeida Theatre. Jonsson marked his West End debut when the production moved to Duke of York’s Theatre in 2017. He later shared the stage with David Tennant at Wyndham’s Theatre, playing Col in Don Juan in Soho. His other stage credits include And Breathe… at Almeida Theatre, for which he won the Black British Theatre Award for Best Male Actor in a Play.
5. Before Marvel Picked Him For an Iconic Role, David Jonsson was Already a Global Star
David Jonsson is making history, one role at a time. He has touched many genres, including romance, period dramas, psychological thrillers, and science fiction. Jonsson made his screen debut on British television in 2018, appearing in two episodes of Endeavour as Cormwell Ames. The next year, he played a recurring role in Deep State and landed his first main role in 2020 as August “Gus” Sackey in Industry. He visited Eton College and the University of Oxford, the character’s alma mater, to get into character. His role as Luke Fitzwilliam in the BBC drama miniseries Murder Is Easy (2023) made him the first Black actor to lead a screen adaptation of an Agatha Christie story.
Although he gained initial recognition in HBO and BBC’s series Industry, Jonsson widened his reach with his film debut in the acclaimed romantic comedy Rye Lane (2023). Additionally, his standout performances in Alien: Romulus (2024) and Stephen King‘s The Long Walk (2025) set him apart as the next big star in Hollywood. He won the 2025 British Academy Film Awards’ Rising Star Award for the former.
6. He Became a Loewe Ambassador in 2026
Beyond his thriving acting career, David Jonsson is also making waves as a model. Before he was announced as the new Black Panther, the British star bagged a deal with one of the biggest luxury brands in the fashion industry. Loewe named him a brand ambassador in July 2026, citing exceptional qualities he possesses that complement the fashion house.
7. David Jonsson Charmed His Way Into Director Ryan Coogler’s Heart to Win the Role of Black Panther
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Marvel Studios’ biggest surprise at the 2026 Comic-Con was the unveiling of Jonsson as the new actor to portray Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before the casting was confirmed, director Ryan Coogler had a secret meeting with Jonsson and later convinced Marvel president Kevin Feige that they had found the new Black Panther. According to Coogler, Jonsson possesses the talent, presence, and the right spirit to play the iconic hero. Jonsson will share the screen with Letitia Wright and Winston Duke in the upcoming Black Panther III, scheduled for release on December 15, 2028.
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