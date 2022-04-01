Daniele Zalopany is a name you may not have heard before, but she has been hard at work to make sure that isn’t the case for much longer. The talented actress has been in the business for above a decade and she’s had some success thanks to being cast in shows like NCIS: Hawai’i and Hawaii Five-0. Although she hasn’t had any starring roles yet, she’s already shown that has the potential to be a star. Although she doesn’t have any major projects in the works at the moment, Danielle has built a strong foundation that will hopefully lead to many more opportunities in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Danielle Zalopany.
1. She Is From Hawaii
Danielle was born and raised in Hawaii and it appears that she’s lived there for her entire life. She is very proud of where she’s from and she’s thankful for everything she has learned from her culture. That said, Hawaii isn’t the best place to pursue a career in the entertainment industry so it’ll be interesting to see if she eventually decides to relocate.
2. We Don’t Know If She’s Had Acting Training
Many actors have an interesting story about what inspired them to get into acting. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find that information for Danielle. It’s also unclear whether she has had any kind of formal acting training or if she just decided to start auditioning once she knew she wants to act.
3. She Is Engaged
In addition to finding the thing she loves enough to do for the rest of her life, Danielle has also found the person she wants to love for the rest of her life. She is engaged to a man named Berkley Spivey who is also an actor. From what we know, the couple does not have any children.
4. She Has Lots of Theater Experience
Many actors tend to gravitate towards film and TV roles because on-screen opportunities are far more lucrative from a financial standpoint. However, many actors, including Danielle, got their start in theater and they will always have a place in their hearts for the stage.
5. She Is Adventurous
There are countless people who spend their entire lives in their comfort zone and never even attempt to try new things. Danielle isn’t one of those people, though. She is all about having new experiences and she isn’t scared to take some risks every once in a while. The fact that Danielle has an adventurous side may even help her in her career.
6. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
Social media has become a great way for actors to keep in touch with their fans while also accessing more opportunities. at this point in her career, however, Danielle hasn’t built a strong online presence. Instagram is the only platform where Danielle seems to have an account. At the moment, she has just over 1,100 followers. There’s a good chance that number will increase in the future if Danielle’s acting career really starts to take off.
7. She Likes to Do Yoga
Finding ways to keep your body and mind healthy are very important, and physical activity can be a great way to do that. However, that activity doesn’t always have to include spending hours at the gym each day. Instead, Danielle enjoys doing yoga when she can.
8. She Is A Private Person
There are some people out there who will share their business with anyone who will listen. When these kinds of people start to get a taste of the spotlight, their willingness to overshare can eventually become disastrous. Fortunately for Danielle, she doesn’t seem to have that problem. She likes to keep her personal life to herself and keep all of the attention on her work.
9. She Only Has A Handful of TV Credits
Despite the fact that Danielle has been acting professionally for about 10 years, her on-screen resume is still relatively light. She has only appeared in three TV shows and the rest of her on-screen work has included short films and a few feature films. Hopefully, however, Danielle will get the chance to do a lot more on-screen work in the future.
10. She Is All About Family
If there’s one detail about her personal life that Danielle has been open about, it’s the fact that she’s a very family-oriented person. She enjoys being able to spend time with her loved ones whenever she can and it’s clear that they have become a strong support system for her both personally and professionally.