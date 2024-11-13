Christopher Nolan Adds Major Star Power to His Next Film

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are officially joining the cast of Christopher Nolan‘s new film, along with Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The details about the project including the general plot of the movie are still under wraps, but it’s confirmed that the story won’t be set in the present day. The script for the film is written and will be directed by Nolan with Universal as the distributor. Filming is expected to start in early 2025 and the upcoming movie is set for its Imax release on July 17, 2026, just a week before the release of the next Spider-Man movie starring Holland.
The film is going to be Nolan’s next big release after Oppenheimer, which was a huge success, both financially and critically. Released in 2023, it pulled in an impressive $976 million globally and later took home the Oscar for Best Picture and seven Academy Awards. Despite the massive success of Oppenheimer, Nolan doesn’t seem too focused on achieving the same level of success for his next film. “I think you can’t worry too much about the relationship of one film to the next,” Nolan said as he reflected on his approach. The filmmaker revealed that he gets bored too quickly and is always thinking about what he wants to do next, as reported by The Guardian.
This upcoming film will be Zendaya’s first-ever project with Nolan. Hathaway and Nolan, on the other hand, have worked together on Interstellar (2014) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Recently, Hathaway praised the filmmaker for supporting her despite the hate she recieved after winning an Oscar for Les Misérables back in 2013. While speaking to Vanity Fair, she shared: “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films [Interstellar] that I’ve been a part of.”
What’s Next For Zendaya and Hathaway?
Zendaya has had a packed schedule in 2024 after starring in Luca Guadagnino’s hit tennis drama Challengers and in the fantasy sequel Dune: Part Two. She is currently filming A24’s The Drama with Robert Pattinson, directed by Kristoffer Borgli. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the exact details of the plot have not been shared. But the story will follow a couple whose lives change dramatically before their big day.
Additionally, the next Spider-Man movie starring Zendaya and Holland in lead roles is set to be released on July 24, 2025. Speaking of Holland, he has also expressed his excitement about the upcoming Nolan film and is honored to be a part of the upcoming project. However, while speaking to Variety, he refused to spill the beans on any details. But he did compare this accomplishment to first getting cast as Spider-Man a decade ago in 2015.
Hathaway has also been busy in her career, with recent films like The Idea of You and Mothers’ Instinct. She will soon appear in projects like Mother Mary with Michaela Cole and in another sci-fi thriller called Flowervale Street, where she will star alongside Ewan McGregor.
Now’s the perfect time to catch up on Nolan’s latest masterpiece. Oppenheimer is now available for streaming on Peacock and Prime Video.
|Oppenheimer
|Cast
|Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh
|Release Date
|July 21, 2023
|Stream On
|Available on select streaming platforms (Check current availability)
|Directed by
|Christopher Nolan
|Produced by
|Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan
|Based On
|American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin
|Plot Summary
|A gripping drama chronicling the life and moral struggles of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Ludwig Göransson
|Current Status
|Released on July 21, 2023, now available on select streaming platforms
