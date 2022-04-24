Chris Heria has always loved the idea of staying active and keeping himself in good shape. Several years ago, he decided that he wanted to document his journey in a major way by sharing it on the internet. His passion for health and fitness has resulted in him becoming a well-known influencer who is known by millions of people all over the world. Unlike many other people in this space, Chris isn’t focused on hitting the gym and lifting as much as he can. Instead, he prefers to do calisthenics which involved lifting and maneuvering his natural body weight. Since starting his journey, he has become an inspiration to many. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Chris Heria.
1. He Is a Miami Native
Chris was born and raised in Miami and he is a very proud Floridian. He still lives in the city and there’s nothing to suggest that he has any plans to relocate. Unfortunately, there isn’t much information out there about his upbringing or his family life, but it appears that he had a great childhood.
2. He’s a Proud Dad
Health and fitness aren’t the only things that Chris is passionate about. At the end of the day, nothing means more to him than his family. He is a very proud father and he takes lots of pride in being able to set a good example for his son, Zen. When Chris isn’t working, he loves to spend as much time with Zen as he can.
3. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
As someone who was born and raised in sunny South Florida, it’s not too surprising to know that Chris really enjoys being outdoors. He especially enjoys exercising outdoors and it’s a great way for him to soak up some sun while burning calories. He also enjoys spending time by the water.
4. He Enjoys Traveling
Chris’ career in the health and fitness space has allowed him to do more than just share his passion with the world. He has also gotten the chance to travel to several countries. He has really enjoyed being able to compete in different places and learn more about other cultures.
5. He’s Worked In Real Estate
Before Chris’ health and wellness career took off, he was on a completely different path. In a Reddit thread in 2015, Chris wrote, “jan 2011 the mother of my child got pregnant. i was 19. I decided to go to real estate school to get my license to be able to provide.”
6. He’s Had Some Trouble With the Law
Chris has had lots of awesome moments in his life, but that doesn’t mean that he’s dealt with his fair share of challenging moments. Over the years, he has had some run-ins with the law that threatened to derail everything he’s worked for. At one point in time, he was arrested on suspicions of attempted murder, but it was ultimately revealed that he had not killed or attempted to kill anyone.
7. He Sells Merchandise
Chris isn’t just a fitness enthusiast. He is also an entrepreneur. Chris is all about his business and he has been involved in a few business ventures since building his platform. He has an online store where he sells his Heria Collection clothing line. Most of his items consist of workout gear.
8. He Loves Music
There’s no information to suggest that Chris has ever been interested in making music, but we do know that he is a music fan. From what we can tell, he seems to be a big fan of hip hop. This makes sense considering that music and fitness have a pretty close relationship. After all, anyone who works out knows how important it is to have a solid playlist that can pump you up throughout your routine.
9. His YouTube Channel Has Hundreds of Millions of Views
Chris’ YouTube channel is one of the things he is best known for. Since starting the channel in 2013, it has grown to include 3.82 million subscribers. That isn’t the only impressive number associated with his channel, though. His videos have gotten more than 272 million views and that number continues to grow on a daily basis.
10. The Internet Loves His Feet
You might’ve thought Chris’ abs were the only thing people are paying attention to, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. People also seem to have a thing for his feet. According to Wikifeet, which is an online database that features photos of famous people’s feet, Chris’ have earned a solid 4.5-star rating.