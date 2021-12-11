2021 has been a massive year for Isaiah Hill. The talented young actor went from being virtually unknown to being the start of a new series on Apple TV. The show, Swagger, features Isaiah as a middle school basketball player named Jace Carson. He is considered one of the best players in the DMV area and he is projected to eventually make it to the NBA. On top of trying to focus on being successful on the court, Jace also has to deal with the challenges of being a teenager in the inner city. Although this is Isaiah’s first professional acting role, you’d never be able to tell. He is the true definition of a natural and he has the potential for a long and successful career. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Isaiah Hill.
1. He’s Not Actually 14 Years Old
Isaiah may be playing a 14-year-old middle school student in Swagger, but in reality, those days are long gone for him. Isaiah is actually a 19-year-old recent high school graduate. However, thanks to his youthful face, he can easily pass for someone much younger.
2. He’s A New Jersey Native
Unlike his character in Swagger, Isaiah isn’t from the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) area. He was born and raised in New Jersey where he attended Union Catholic High School. Isiah is very proud of where he’s from and from what we can tell he still lives in the area.
3. He Really Is A Basketball Player
If you’ve seen Swagger and were impressed by Jace Carson’s moves on the court, you should know that that’s all Isaiah. In real life, Isaiah is a very talented basketball player who was a standout on his high school team. In fact, he received college offers but decided to pursue acting instead. That doesn’t mean he’s done with basketball, though. He did a post-grad year at We Believe Academy where he was part of the basketball team.
4. He Loves Fashion
Acting and playing sports aren’t the only ways Isaiah likes to express himself. He also has a great eye for fashion and he’s a natural when it comes to putting outfits together. No matter what the occasion is, you can bet that Isaiah is going to show up looking his best.
5. Lauryn Hill Is His Aunt
Isaiah isn’t the only person in his family who has found success in the spotlight. His aunt is the legendary musician Lauryn Hill who initially rose to fame as a member of The Fugees and went on to have a successful solo career. Isaiah’s father, Malaney Hill, is Lauryn’s older brother.
6. He’s Private About His Personal Life
At this point in his career, Isaiah appears to be a very private person. He hasn’t shared much information about his personal life and his Instagram mostly consists of content that relates to his career. One thing we do know, however, is that family is very important to him.
7. He Doesn’t Have Any Formal Acting Training
Becoming an actor wasn’t always something Isaiah envisioned for himself. He hasn’t enrolled in any acting programs and it’s unclear if he has plans to. He found out about the opportunity for Swagger through a friend who saw a casting call on Instagram. The rest is, as they say, history.
8. He Was In An Episode Of Sesame Street
Swagger might be Isaiah’s first official acting role, but it’s not his first time being on TV. During an interview with NJ.com, Isaiah said, “I just found a clip on HBO Max. I was on ‘Sesame Street’ when I was younger. My mom tried to get me into the process. Like, “Isaiah, you should do these things. You never know. You’re such a handsome kid.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, Mom. I’m trying to play sports'”.
9. He’s A Michael B. Jordan Fan
Even though Isaiah is now an actor himself, he’s still a fan of other people’s work. He especially loves Michael B. Jordan who has become a major star in the last several years. Not only does Isaiah enjoy seeing what Michael does on screen, but he also admires the way he carries himself.
10. He Plans To Keep Acting
If you’re already a fan of Isaiah’s, you’ll be excited to know that you probably haven’t seen the last of him. Although he is still playing basketball, he also hopes to continue acting. Balancing both might not be easy, but Isaiah has the talent and determination to make it work. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that he has any other acting projects in the works.