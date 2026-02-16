Chief of War’s 6 Most Intense Moments, Ranked

Apple TV+’s Chief of War recaptures the unification of the Hawai’ian Islands with an enthralling tale that reinforces Jason Momoa’s prowess. Apart from helming the lead role, the American actor co-created the period drama with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and also served as one of its executive producers. The show premiered in August 2025 to rave reviews, with viewers and critics praising it as a delightful historical tribute to the indigenous people of the Hawai’ian Islands.
Although Momoa and Pa’aSibbett took creative liberties in writing the show, Chief of War is based on real people and historical events. Season 1 concluded with several lingering threads hinting at a second season, but Apple TV+ has yet to renew the historical drama for another installment. The streaming service ordered the show in 2022 as a limited series, but given its acclaim, Season 2 is bound to happen. Until then, here’s a ranking of Season 1’s most intense moments.
1. The Black Desert Battle
Perfecting the dodges. Nailing the catches. Chief of War — Season Finale Friday
Between the dramatic tauntings and the sheer violence that erupted, the battle between King Keōua (Cliff Curtis) and Chief Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) at the Black Desert is easily Chief of War’s most intense moment. Apart from its action-packed sequences, the battle delivers multiple enthralling scenes, ensuring a rewarding finale. Ka’iana avenges his brother with Keōua’s defeat, but Heke’s revenge seems to be even more satisfying. It was soothing to watch her take down ‘Opunui (Keala Kahuanui-Paleka) for assaulting her and, of course, the role he played in Nāhi’s death.
2. When Kahekili Deceived Ka’iana Into Attacking O’ahu
The power of the gods burns inside him. Chief of War — New Episode Now Streaming
The period drama’s first intense moment unfolds in the first episode, when King Kahekili (Temuera Morrison) lures Ka’iana (Jason Momoa) into attacking O’ahu. As Maui’s chief of war, Ka’iana had embarked on a self-imposed exile with his family. Having grown tired of his king’s never-ending wars, he deserted Kahekili’s army and left Maui to seek refuge elsewhere. To rope him back in, the Maui king devised a ruse that convinced Ka’iana of O’ahu’s imminent attack. Ka’iana steps up to protect his home once more, but learns King Kahekili has deceived him yet again into another mindless bloodletting in the name of an old prophecy.
3. Captain Simon Metcalfe’s Mindless Attack On A Village
During his time away from his family, Ka’iana discovers a greater threat awaiting his people. He’s become wary of the Paleskins (Whites) and was determined to scare them off for good when Captain Simon Metcalfe (Jason Hood) and his crew were caught harvesting sandalwood in Hawai’i. Against Ka’iana’s counsel, Kamehameha frees the captain, ordering him to depart in peace.
However, the captain decides to take out his frustration over the failed sandalwood mission on a village. He unleashes carnage on the indigenes, killing hundreds in a mindless bloodshed. From Ka’iana’s warnings to his wife’s sabotaging his attempt to stop the Paleskins, the events leading to the massacre ensure the attack’s top spot among Chief of War’s most intense moments.
4. Nāhi Death At The Sacred Niu Grove
Just after Captain Metcalfe’s devastating attack on a Hawai’ian village, another intense moment unfolds in “The Sacred Niu Grove.” It happens that Ka’iana’s brother, Nāhi (Siua Ikale’o), and Kupuohi’s sister, Heke (Mainei Kinimaka), had grown fond of each other over time. In Episode 8, the duo visits a sacred grove for some privacy, but it quickly becomes a nightmare for Heke when they run into King Keōua, alongside Maui’s warrior ‘Opunui. Heke watches as Keōua crushes her lover to death, after which ‘Opunui sexually assaults her.
5. Ka’iana’s Reunion With His Family
Following King Kahekili’s betrayal, Ka’iana is resolved to cut ties with the mad king, who’s now after his life for the mana he carries in his bones. The edge-of-your-seat pursuit that ensues parts Ka’iana and his family. While his wife and brothers find refuge with Princess Ka’ahumanu (Luciane Buchanan) in Hawai’i’s kingdom, Ka’iana ends up with Captain John Meares’ (Erroll Shand) ship heading to Alaska. Traveling around with Captain Meares’ crew, Ka’iana becomes aware of the greater threat facing his people. He returns with a new quest, reuniting with his family to deliver one of Chief of War’s most intense moments.
6. Namake’s Confession In The Finale
With Ka’iana’s return in Season 5, Namake (Te Kohe Tuhaka) finds himself in a difficult situation. Having waited so long for his return, Namake and Ka’iana’s wife, Kupuohi (Te Ao o Hinepehinga), took comfort in each other. Before the battle with Keōua, Namake confesses his feelings for Kupuohi to Ka’iana, divulging what happened between them when they thought he was dead.
Ka'iana's reaction to the uncomfortable information about his wife and brother amounts to another Chief of War's most intense moment. Instead of an outburst, he draws his brother in for an embrace, saying, "You did no wrong to a dead brother, but I am here now, and I cannot face Keōua without my family."
