Dexter Resurrection’s 5 Most Satisfying Kills, Ranked

Michael C. Hall’s return as the Bay Harbor Butcher in Dexter: Resurrection recaptures the appeal of the original show. Another solid entry to the franchise, the crime drama has the Dexter fandom rooting for their favorite serial killer once more. The show revolves around Dexter Morgan’s efforts to mend his relationship with his son Harrison (Jack Alcott), after the events of Dexter: New Blood.
Like previous shows in the franchise, Dexter: Resurrection features the deaths of several cold-blooded killers at the hands of the vigilante serial killer. The season concluded without Dexter getting to Al/Rapunzel (Eric Stonestreet), who targets female victims. However, his exposure of Prater handed the authorities all the evidence they needed to nab Al and every other serial killer on the billionaire’s radar. Here’s a ranking of Dexter: Resurrection’s most satisfying kills.
1. Leon Prater’s Death In The Finale
For a show featuring multiple maniacal serial killers, Peter Dinklage’s Leon Prater steals the show as the main antagonist. Even though he’s not a typical serial killer, Prater embodies a greater evil that makes his death the most satisfying kill in Dexter: Resurrection. After befriending the serial killer who murdered his parents, Prater’s sick appetite for connecting with serial killers drove him to run a secret society for habitual murderers. He started collecting killers and their trophies, essentially encouraging them to keep up their ruthless killings for his sick, serial killer fetish.
Uncovering Dexter’s true identity as the Bay Harbor Butcher was the ultimate thrill for Prater. He wanted a front row seat to witness what Dexter does (killing other serial killers) and drove a hard bargain for it. Unfortunately, Dexter wouldn’t kill good people, especially when the victim is a lifelong friend. Prater ultimately finds himself on Dexter’s table, begging for his life. Seeing him helpless as a victim of the evil he’s encouraged brings the series to a fulfilling climax. With Prater facing his final moments in the vault housing his serial killer trophies, the show delivers a rewarding poetic justice that ensures a solid finale.
2. Angel Batista’s Death In Episode 9
Dexter Morgan’s old friend Angel Batista (David Zayas) plays the secondary antagonist in Dexter: Resurrection. Upon realizing that his former colleague is the Bay Harbor Butcher, Angel embarks on a quest to bring the serial killer to justice. His desperate hunt for Dexter eventually leads him to the billionaire with a serial killer fetish, sealing his fate.
Prater offers Angel to Dexter as the price for his proposal to become his benefactor. But even with Dexter opting out of killing Angel, the former captain couldn’t let go of his vendetta against Dexter. He ultimately loses his life to a hail of bullets from Prater. Despite being a good fellow seeking justice, his clueless and misplaced obsession with Dexter makes his death one of Dexter: Resurrection’s most satisfying kills.
3. The Dark Passenger’s Death In Episode 3
In Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, the Bay Harbor Butcher referred to his urge to kill as the dark passenger. Marc Menchaca embodied that compulsion in Dexter: Resurrection as Red Schmidt, a notorious serial killer known as the Dark Passenger for targeting rideshare drivers. Red saws the head off his victims, whom he blames for his father’s suicide.
For the drivers he killed and for taking his name, Dexter sets himself up as Red’s next victim, luring the serial killer to his death. Red’s death is a metaphorical expression of Dexter’s leash on his dark passenger. His itch to kill is no longer running wild. He has it under control, just as Red will no longer bother rideshare drivers. This earns the Dark Passenger’s death a top spot on Dexter: Resurrection’s most satisfying kills.
4. The Gemini Killers’ Deaths In Episodes 6 and 7
Unraveling the mystery around the Gemini Killer was an exciting moment in Dexter: Resurrection, just as the deaths of the identical twin brothers were deeply rewarding. The egoistic brothers kill in pairs and take pride in being elusive. They deceived everyone into thinking the Gemini Killer was a single individual, but one of the twins’ arrogance about being the smartest serial killer saw him play into Dexter’s hand.
The Bay Harbor Butcher exploited the advantage and got rid of the killer who had just bragged about being no. 1 on the FBI’s serial killer list. Upon learning that Gareth (David Dastmalchian) is an identical twin, Dexter improvised a swift killing and eliminated the remaining twin. Watching the last of the self-acclaimed “greatest killer” go down was chillingly appealing.
5. The Tattoo Collector’s Death In Episode 4
Neil Patrick Harris portrays one of the serial killers in Dexter: Resurrection. As Lowell, the Tattoo Collector, he targets tattooed individuals to kill and remove their inked skin. While stalking his new target, Dexter intervenes and eliminates the Tattoo Collector. Finding himself at the other end of the evil he perpetrated was a satisfying moment for viewers. It was fun to see him helpless and desperate as he realizes the Bay Harbor Butcher has caught up with him. Check out lingering threads that will spark new drama for The Four Seasons Season 2.
