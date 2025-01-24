Cameron Diaz Will Not Star in Any More Rom-Coms

Back in Action star Cameron Diaz has made her much-awaited onscreen comeback, but she is definitely not planning on returning to the rom-com genre. After a 10-year hiatus from acting, Diaz stars in the Netflix action comedy film alongside Jamie Foxx, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, and more. Back in Action follows Diaz as Emily, a former CIA spy pulled back into espionage along with her husband Matt (Foxx). Now that she’s back, Diaz wants to experiment with different roles.
In an interview with Empire Magazine, the veteran actress confessed that she might never star in a rom-com movie ever again. “No more rom-coms, only mom-coms,” joked Diaz while talking about the kind of films she wants to do in the future. According to the Charlie’s Angels star, she wants to do whatever makes sense for her and her family. So, she can’t really say how long it will be before she says yes to more projects. In fact, she believes that she reserves the right to quit the acting business altogether if that feels right for her.
While speaking about her comeback, Diaz shared that her co-star Jamie Foxx played a huge role in the decision. Diaz and Foxx have previously starred in Any Given Sunday (1999) and Annie (2014). Diaz revealed that she had received several other film offers since her hiatus, she couldn’t turn Foxx down. “I thought that if I was going to come back and do a movie, the only person I’d come back and do it with would be this guy,” added the actress. In her 10-year-long break, Diaz welcomed two children with her husband and Good Charlotte guitarist, Benji Madden. She also launched her clean wine brand Avaline in 2020 before her recent return to the big screen.
Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Why She Took a Break
Cameron Diaz stepped away from the limelight in 2014. According to the actress, the decision was just something she had to commit to at the time. While speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, Diaz shared that she wanted to reclaim her own life, and didn’t care about anything else, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind,” she claimed.
While speaking about her decision to return, Diaz confessed that she really had to push herself. She revealed that after COVID-19, she had grown used to the slower pace of her life at home. However, she had a hard time moving on from that. “People would be like, ‘It’s over,’ and I’d be like, ‘No it’s not, it’s not over for me,’” said the actress. Despite how comfortable that felt, Diaz knew that it was time for a change.
The actress credited her husband for giving her the motivation she needed at the time. Diaz shared that her husband acknowledged all the time and effort she had put into their family. However, he encouraged her to go back to doing what she loved. According to Diaz, Madden said: “It’s time for us to support you and let Mommy ascend and do her thing.” This is what gave Diaz the encouragement she needed to step back into acting.
Back in Action is now streaming on Netflix.
|Back in Action
|Cast
|Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson
|Release Date
|January 17, 2025
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Seth Gordon
|Produced by
|Beau Bauman, Seth Gordon, Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Seth Gordon and Brendan O’Brien
|Plot Summary
|Former CIA spies Emily and Matt are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.
|Musical Score
|Composed by Christopher Lennertz
|Current Status
|Available for streaming on Netflix as of January 17, 2025
