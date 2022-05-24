If you love real estate and/or home design shows, then you know that HGTV is the network to watch. Even after all of these years, HGTV is somehow still coming up with new ideas for shows. Among the network’s new lineup is Buy It or Build It which stars brothers, Chris and Calvin Lamont. During the show, the pair works with homeowners to decide if they should renovate their current home or have a completely new one built from the ground up. No matter which option the homeowners choose, they can rest assured that they are going to end up with a space they can love for years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Buy It or Build It.
1. The Series is The Lamont Brothers’ First Time on TV
If you’ve already seen Buy It or Build It, you probably feel like Chris and Calvin are naturals in front of the camera. While they definitely carry themselves like people who have been in the industry for years, the truth is that Buy It or Build It is their first time working on TV.
2. The Show Was Originally Announced in 2021
Buy It or Build It debuted on May 18, 2022, a little less than a year when Chris and Calvin announced the show on their Instagram profile. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any details on how the show came to be, but based on an Instagram post it appears that the Lamont brothers came up with the idea themselves and pitched it to the network.
3. Viewers Will Get the Chance to See Other Properties
On the surface, Buy It or Build It is a home design/renovation show, but those who love real estate are also in for a special treat. When the homeowners are trying to decide between a new home and renovating their current one, Calvin shows them other properties and explains how he will be able to achieve the same look for them if he is given the opportunity to start new construction.
4. The Show Doesn’t Have Social Media Profiles
Those of you who love following your favorite shows on social media will probably be a little bummed to find out that Buy It or Build It doesn’t have any official social media profiles. However, those who want updates on the series and/or the Lamont brothers can follow the brothers’ profile on Instagram.
5. The Show Is Filmed In Texas
The Lamont brothers are based in Texas, so it’s only right that the show is filmed there as well. According to The Cinemaholic, filming primarily took place in the Dallas area. This means that if you don’t live in or near Dallas, your chances of being on the show are virtually non-existent.
6. Homeowners Pay for the Projects
Who pays for renovations is one of the first questions lots of people have when it comes to new shows on HGTV. Although we couldn’t find any specific information on this, it appears that homeowners cover the cost of the renovation or rebuild. The Lamont brothers will be given the homeowners’ budget and must work within that.
7. The Brothers Work Together on Each Project
At the beginning of each episode, there is some friendly competition between Chris and Calvin as they each try to persuade homeowners to choose their preferred option. However, no matter what the homeowners decide, Chris and Calvin ultimately end up working together to give their clients the best possible results.
8. The Show’s Future is Unknown
Buy It or Build It is still very early on in its first season. At the moment, there haven’t been any announcements regarding whether the show will be renewed for a second season. However, based on all of the excitement surrounding the show it seems likely that it’ll get another season.
9. The Brothers Will Work on a Variety of Homes
No matter what kind of architecture or home renovation projects you like, there’s a good chance Buy It or Build It will have something you’ll enjoy. Throughout the season, Chris and Calvin will work on all kinds of different homes and they bring lots of creativity to each one.
10. Season 1 Will Be Fairly Short
These days, it seems like seasons of TV shows are getting shorter and shorter. Sadly, Buy It or Build It is yet another show that will probably leave viewers feeling like they want more. The first season will consist of just six hour-long episodes. If the show gets renewed, hopefully, future seasons will be a little longer.